FC Goa captain Brandon Fernandes set to part ways with the club

The 29-year-old Fernandes, who joined FC Goa in 2017, netted 17 goals in 130 outings for the club.

Published : May 30, 2024 16:41 IST , MARGAO - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brandon Fernandes in action during in Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season.
Brandon Fernandes in action during in Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ ISL Media
infoIcon

Brandon Fernandes in action during in Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ ISL Media

Indian Super League side FC Goa on Thursday said midfielder Brandon Fernandes will leave the club after his contract ends this summer.

The 29-year-old Fernandes, who joined FC Goa in 2017, netted 17 goals in 130 outings for the club. He helped the Gaurs win the Indian Super Cup in 2019, the ISL League Shield in 2019-20 and the Durand Cup in 2021.

Fernandes also holds the record for most assists in the club’s history (31).

Having begun his youth career in 2002, Fernandes played for Goa United and Salgaocar FCand made his senior debut with ASD Cape Town in 2013.

Fernandes made his senior debut in India in 2015 with Sporting Goa FC, which was followed by his debut in ISL for Mumbai City FC in 2015-16. He also represented Mohun Bagan (in 2016 on loan) and Churchill Brothers (2017) before joining FC Goa.

FC Goa CEO Ravi Puskar said in a statement released on the club’s website, “He became ingrained into the fabric of the club and was one of the pillars upon which sporting success was built in the seasons he was with us.” Puskar said the club will be open to have Fernandes back in their fold in any capacity.

“While he leaves us today, Brandon will always be welcomed back to FC Goa in whatever capacity he may choose with open arms.” Fernandes, who has also played 25 matches for India since 2019, helped the national side win the SAFF Championship in 2021. He is expected to join Mumba City FC for the next season.

Related Topics

Brandon Fernandes /

FC Goa /

Indian Super League /

ISL /

Durand Cup /

Salgaocar FC /

Mumbai City FC /

Churchill Brothers

