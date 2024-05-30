MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentina women’s football players understand why teammates quit amid pay dispute but choose to fight from within

Goalkeeper Laurina Oliveiros, defenders Julieta Cruz and Eliana Stábile and midfielder Lorena Benítez left the squad Monday ahead of two international friendlies against Costa Rica.

Published : May 30, 2024 14:30 IST , Buenos Aires - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO - Argentina’s Lorena Benitez warms up prior to the Women’s World Cup Group G football match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin.
FILE PHOTO - Argentina’s Lorena Benitez warms up prior to the Women’s World Cup Group G football match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Argentina’s Lorena Benitez warms up prior to the Women’s World Cup Group G football match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin. | Photo Credit: AP

Players on Argentina’s women’s squad on Wednesday said they understood why four teammates quit amid a dispute with the national football federation over pay and conditions, but insisted they’ll seek improvements by working from within.

Goalkeeper Laurina Oliveiros, defenders Julieta Cruz and Eliana Stabile and midfielder Lorena Benitez left the squad Monday ahead of two international friendlies against Costa Rica.

They claimed the Argentina football federation disrespected them and told them they wouldn’t be paid expenses for playing in the two games against Costa Rica on Friday and next week.

“We do not share the way (the four players left the squad), we all fight for the growth of women’s football,” striker Rocío Bueno told reporters after Argentina’s practice session at the national team complex in Ezeiza, in the outskirts of Buenos Aires. “I support everything they ask for, but we had to be together and make a joint decision to show up or not show up.”

The four players complained about the post-practice food -- a ham and cheese sandwich plus a banana — and criticized the Argentinian federation for not paying expenses related to the two friendlies against Costa Rica because the games are being played in Buenos Aires.

ALSO READ: Argentina court postpones the start of a trial in a criminal case involving the death of Maradona

Yamila Rodroguez, a striker for Brazil’s Palmeiras, said her national teammates’ decision was due to “a moment of anger, of rage that they experienced internally.”

“I talked about it with them, they understood me, I understood them. We are not against them. We are all teammates,” she said. “But I think they didn’t wait for the (right) moment to speak.”

Bueno and Rodríguez said the squad members met Argentinian football executives on Monday to express their concerns.

Argentina’s women’s football turned professional in 2019 after a strike led by national team players. Still, there’s been little improvement in pay and conditions.

“It’s a sad situation,” coach German Portanova told the football federation’s social media channel on Tuesday. “I told them that I respect the decision. I understand it, but we believe that the way to do it is different. With dialogue and being inside we can continue to grow women’s football.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Costa Rica /

Argentina /

Palmeiras

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Magnus Carlsen for the first time in classical game
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup Group A Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Santadeep Dey
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of team captains
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Group B Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: India match schedule, full fixtures list, venues and dates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina women’s football players understand why teammates quit amid pay dispute but choose to fight from within
    AP
  2. PSG withhold wages due to Kylian Mbappe amid financial dispute
    AFP
  3. Olympiakos loss more painful for Fiorentina than last year’s final, Italiano says
    Reuters
  4. Messi’s goal in vain as Atlanta United upends Inter Miami
    Reuters
  5. Olympiakos beats Fiorentina in extra time to win Europa Conference League
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Magnus Carlsen for the first time in classical game
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup Group A Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Santadeep Dey
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of team captains
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup Group B Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: India match schedule, full fixtures list, venues and dates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment