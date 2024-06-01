MagazineBuy Print

Brandon Fernandes signs three-year contract with Mumbai City FC

The 29-year-old previously had a brief stint with the Islanders in the 2015 season.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 14:28 IST

Team Sportstar
Brandon Fernandes was with FC Goa for the last seven seasons.
Brandon Fernandes was with FC Goa for the last seven seasons. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Brandon Fernandes was with FC Goa for the last seven seasons. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mumbai City FC has roped in Brandon Fernandes on a free transfer on a three-year contract, which can be further extended the club said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old previously had a brief stint with the Islanders in the 2015 season.

The midfielder was with FC Goa for the last seven seasons and has won the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners’ Shield (2019-20), the Super Cup (2019), and the Durand Cup (2021) with the club.

In the 2023-24 ISL season, Fernandes scored 3 goals, including one against Mumbai in the semifinal, and made 4 assists. He created the most chances (60) in the ISL last season.

Throughout his career, he has made 163 appearances across Indian domestic tournaments and the AFC Champions League, scoring 25 goals and providing 31 assists. In national team colours, he has played 25 games, contributing 7 assists.

