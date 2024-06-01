MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Euro 2025 qualification: France beats holders England, Sweden sweeps Ireland

France lead section A3 with nine points after three games, while the Lionesses' loss was a big blow, dropping them to third below Sweden, who trounced Ireland 3-0 earlier on Friday.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 08:21 IST , NEWCASTLE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
France’s defenders Eve Perisset (L) and Maelle Lakkar (rear R) fight for the ball against England’s striker Alessia Russo (front R).
France’s defenders Eve Perisset (L) and Maelle Lakkar (rear R) fight for the ball against England’s striker Alessia Russo (front R). | Photo Credit: AFP
France's defenders Eve Perisset (L) and Maelle Lakkar (rear R) fight for the ball against England's striker Alessia Russo (front R). | Photo Credit: AFP

Marie-Antoinette Katoto’s second-half goal lifted France to a 2-1 victory away to reigning champions England in their Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying match at St James’ Park on Friday that kept Les Bleues in top spot in the group.

France leads section A3 with nine points after three games, while the Lionesses’ loss was a big blow, dropping them to third below Sweden, who trounced Ireland 3-0 earlier on Friday.

Sweden and England have four points apiece but the Swedes lead on goal difference. The Irish are bottom without a point.

Beth Mead put the hosts ahead on the half-hour when she latched onto Lauren Hemp’s low cross to fire home from close-range.

France raised their game and Elisa de Almeida volleyed home a corner from Kenza Dali in the 41st. Katoto put the visitors ahead after 68 minutes, turning to fire a shot into the far corner past substitute goalkeeper Hannah Hampton.

England lost starting keeper Mary Earps to injury after eight minutes. The two teams meet again on Tuesday in Saint-Etienne.

Sweden sweep to 3-0 win over Ireland

Sweden enjoyed a 3-0 win away to Ireland thanks to two goals from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and one by Fridolina Rolfo in their European Championship Group A3 qualifier on Friday, with the two sides set to meet again in Stockholm in four days’ time.

Rytting Kaneryd broke the deadlock in the 26th minute and Rolfo, who won the Champions League with Barcelona last Saturday, doubled the advantage with a brilliant curled effort after 66 minutes.

Ranked 25th in the world compared to Sweden’s sixth, the Irish put the visitors under enormous physical pressure at times but despite some decent chances they again failed to register their first goal of the campaign and Rytting Kaneryd swept home the third goal to wrap up the victory in the 86th minute.

With group leaders France kicking off later on Friday away to second-placed England, the win left the Swedes on four points after three games, while Ireland are bottom with no points.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
