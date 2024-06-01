MagazineBuy Print

India vs Germany LIVE Score, FIH Pro League hockey: Harmanpreet scores as IND leads 1-0 v GER in second quarter

India takes on Germany in its fifth match of the European leg of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2023-24 in London, England on Saturday.

Updated : Jun 01, 2024 15:16 IST

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will look to grab the three points in hand as they face Germany.
Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will look to grab the three points in hand as they face Germany. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Harmanpreet Singh and Co. will look to grab the three points in hand as they face Germany. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIH Men’s Pro League match as India takes on Germany inLondon, England on Saturday.

SECOND QUARTER-

16’ PC FOR INDIA AND GOAL!!!!

Sukhjeet turns over Barry inside the German circle as the former tackled the India and a PC is rewarded. Harmanpreet flicks and scores right between the German ‘keeper.

  • June 01, 2024 15:14
    27’

    Kaufmann tackles one on the left flank. A lengthy cross pass to Mazkour is missed and goes outside.

  • June 01, 2024 15:13
    24

    Jarmanpreet stops the German attack inside the circle but Sreejesh uses his leg to move the ball away. Zwicker tries to make an impact again but in vain.

  • June 01, 2024 15:09
    22’

    Mandeep unable to make use of the chance to enter the German circle.

  • June 01, 2024 15:08
    21’

    Barry tackles with force on Manpreet as he anticipated the Indian moving away but it was otherwise. No card was given.

  • June 01, 2024 15:05
    18

    Bosserhoff’s obstruction leads to India restarting the game.

  • June 01, 2024 15:00
    15’- FIRST QUARTER ENDS

    Manpreet’s shot enters the back of the goal, but isn’t taken into account as there is no touch inside the circle.

  • June 01, 2024 14:58
    14’ PC FOR GERMANY

    Harmanpreet leads to German PC. Peillat’s power shot is saved with ease as Sreejesh moves his hand to the right to deflect the ball away from the goal. 

  • June 01, 2024 14:54
    11’ PC FOR GERMANY

    Peillat flicks the ball but a deflection from his teammate leads to the ball going wide. Another missed chance for Germany.

  • June 01, 2024 14:51
    9’ PC FOR GERMANY

    Kaufmann ensures German PC, however, Sreejesh saves it with ease and the Germans miss an opportunity.

  • June 01, 2024 14:49
    7’

    Germans attack yet again but Sreejesh charges onto the hit and manages to halt it.

  • June 01, 2024 14:48
    6’

    A slight deflection by Jarmanpreet near Sreejesh sees the ball travelling over the Indian goal post.

  • June 01, 2024 14:46
    4’

    Zwicker and Schwarzhaupt try to make use of the right flank. 

  • June 01, 2024 14:45
    3’

    Sukhjeet wins free hit outside the German circle, but fail to keep the ball within the team as German defence catches up.

  • June 01, 2024 14:43
    1’

    India starts from left to right as they start in their half, but the Germans intercept and keep ball possession.

  • June 01, 2024 14:41
    Formations

    Germany start with a 4-3-3 formation, India also enters the game with the same formation.

  • June 01, 2024 14:36
    The two teams take field

    India enter the field donning a white and orange jersey, while Germany wear an all black jersey. National anthems are played.

  • June 01, 2024 14:35
    DID YOU KNOW?

    It was against Germany that India secured their bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Germany 5-4.

  • June 01, 2024 14:22
    Head-to-head record

    India- 11 | Germany-15 | Draw-7 

  • June 01, 2024 14:17
    What happened the last time India faced Germany?

    India last faced Germany at the FIH Pro League 2022-23 in Rourkela when the Men in Blue triumphed 6-3 over the Honamas.

  • June 01, 2024 14:14
    PREVIEW

    The Indian men’s hockey team have four matches remaining in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. They will battle against Germany on the 1st and 8th June and against Great Britain on 2nd and 9th June in a bid to end their campaign with as many points as possible. After the Antwerp stage, the men’s team is third in the points table.

    The Indian team has now amassed 21 points from 12 matches, while their opponents Germany and Great Britain sit in 6th and 9th position, respectively, having played only 4 matches in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 so far. In the Antwerp stage, India started with a 2-2 (5-4 SO) shootout win against Argentina, followed by a 1-4 loss to Belgium, and a 2-2 (1-3 SO) shootout loss against Belgium before defeating Argentina in a thrilling match which ended 5-4.

  • June 01, 2024 13:59
    India’s Playing XI
  • June 01, 2024 13:53
    How does the points system work in FIH Pro League?

    This is how the points system works in FIH Pro League:-

    3 - Points for an outright win

    1 - One point for a draw 

    1+1 - Bonus point for winning a drawn match in the shootout

    0 - No points for the losing side

  • June 01, 2024 13:50
    When and where to watch?

    The FIH Men’s Pro League match between India and Germany is set to begin at 2:30PM IST. The match will be telecast on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.

  • June 01, 2024 13:31
    Hello and welcome!!!

    As India sits on the third spot of the FIH Pro League table, it will want to increase its chances of a win against Germany with just more than one month to go for Paris 2024 Olympics.

FIH Pro League /

India /

Harmanpreet Singh

