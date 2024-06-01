India vs Germany LIVE Score, FIH Pro League hockey: Harmanpreet scores as IND leads 1-0 v GER in second quarter

June 01, 2024 14:14

PREVIEW

The Indian men’s hockey team have four matches remaining in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24. They will battle against Germany on the 1st and 8th June and against Great Britain on 2nd and 9th June in a bid to end their campaign with as many points as possible. After the Antwerp stage, the men’s team is third in the points table.

The Indian team has now amassed 21 points from 12 matches, while their opponents Germany and Great Britain sit in 6th and 9th position, respectively, having played only 4 matches in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 so far. In the Antwerp stage, India started with a 2-2 (5-4 SO) shootout win against Argentina, followed by a 1-4 loss to Belgium, and a 2-2 (1-3 SO) shootout loss against Belgium before defeating Argentina in a thrilling match which ended 5-4.