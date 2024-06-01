MagazineBuy Print

DP Manu bags gold at Taiwan Open 2024

The 24-year-old won with a strong throw of 81.58m in his sixth and last attempt.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 13:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: DP Manu competes in the men’s javelin throw event.
FILE PHOTO: DP Manu competes in the men’s javelin throw event. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: DP Manu competes in the men’s javelin throw event. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s DP Manu wins gold in men’s Javelin throw event at Taiwan Open 2024 with an effort of 81.58m Taipei, Taiwan on Saturday.

The Federation Cup silver medal-winner started with a a strong throw of 78.32m which propelled him to the top. However, the 24-year-old gradually improved his earlier efforts in his third, fifth and sixth throw to clinch the title.

Taiwan Open is a Bronze level event on the World Athletics Continental Tour and awards crucial ranking points.

Manu is yet to qualify for the Paris Olympics where the automatic qualification mark is of 85.50m. He recently lost out on gold at the Federation Cup 2024 to Olympic and World champion Neeraj Chopra.

More to follow

