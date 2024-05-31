MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics to trial new events like mixed 4x100 relay, steeplechase mile

Testing will also include implementing a take-off zone for long jump and triple jump, getting rid of foul jumps to make the events more appealing to fans.

Published : May 31, 2024 22:26 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: New events such as 4x100m mixed relay are a part of World Athletics’ four-year business strategy.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: New events such as 4x100m mixed relay are a part of World Athletics' four-year business strategy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: New events such as 4x100m mixed relay are a part of World Athletics’ four-year business strategy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World Athletics unveiled plans to test new events such as a mixed 4x100 metres relay and a steeplechase mile in its four-year business strategy published on Friday, with the aim of providing faster paced and more exciting events.

Testing will also include implementing a take-off zone for long jump and triple jump, getting rid of foul jumps to make the events more appealing to fans, which received mixed reviews when plans for its trial were revealed in February.

“All new initiatives will be robustly tested and consulted on before any decision is taken to introduce them into mainstream championships,” World Athletics said in a release. “If they don’t test well, they will not be introduced.”

READ | Oslo Diamond League: Ingebrigtsen dives to win 1500m thriller; Dos Santos beats Warholm in 400m hurdles

Other trials unveiled in Friday’s Pioneering Change strategy report include improving efficiency of measurements and new ways to decide tie-breakers in jumps using new technology, while the weights of women’s shot put and javelin will also be reviewed.

“Innovation across all facets of the sport will help to future-proof athletics and elevate the breadth and talent of our athletes, helping them and the whole sport maximise its potential and value,” said World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

“But it all starts with our events and our competitions. More events that attract more fans and broadcasters mean more money for our athletes, for our federations and more generally for our sport. This is the focus of our ... strategy.”

