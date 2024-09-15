MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra: Competed in Diamond League 2024 final with a fracture in my left hand

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra revealed he competed in the Diamond League final in Brussels despite fracturing the fourth metacarpal in his left hand.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 16:23 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Neeraj Chopra in action. (File Photo)
India’s Neeraj Chopra in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India’s Neeraj Chopra in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra revealed he competed in the Diamond League final in Brussels despite fracturing the fourth metacarpal in his left hand during a training session.

On Saturday, Neeraj came agonisingly close to reclaiming a second Diamond League trophy, falling short by one cm, as Anderson Peters won the men’s javelin throw event. While Peters got 87.87m with his best throw of the event, Neeraj finished second, with his best throw coming at 87.86m

READ | Diamond League Final 2024: Neeraj Chopra falls short of trophy by 1cm as Anderson Peters grabs top prize

“On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels.

“This was the last competition of the year, and I wanted to end my season on the track. While I couldn’t meet my own expectations, I feel this was a season in which I learned a lot. I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go.

“I want to thank all of you for your encouragement. 2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025,” the javelin thrower said on X.

This, however, is not the first time the Indian javelin superstar struggled with fitness concerns. Throughout the season, Neeraj has been having issues with his health and is expected to meet a doctor to address a groin injury that has affected him all season and came in the way of his quest to hit the 90m mark.

