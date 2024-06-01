U.S. championships: McLaughlin-Levrone sets world lead on return to 400m hurdles

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ramped up preparations for a title defence at this year’s Paris Games by running a world-leading time of 52.70 seconds on Friday in her first 400 metres hurdles race in over a year.

McLaughlin-Levrone, the world record holder in the 400 hurdles, last competed in the event in August 2022.

The 24-year-old displayed no signs of rust at the Edwin Moses Classic in Atlanta, as she effortlessly surged past her competitors to better Jamaican Rushell Clayton’s previous season-leading mark of 53.72 by over a second.

“It’s a progression, you know. Shaking the rust off after two years - I’ll take a 52.7,” McLaughlin-Levrone said after the race.

“There are things to work on and I haven’t had much hurdle practice, so there’s things to improve.”

McLaughlin-Levrone, who missed last year’s World Championships due to a knee injury, has been competing entirely in the United States in the build-up to this month’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

“I love racing and I love Europe, but I think in a year like this and coming back from injury last year I just wanted to be safe,” McLaughlin-Levrone said.

“Travel can take a lot out of the body, and hopefully I can get some more races, but I’m just playing it safe until I get to trials.”