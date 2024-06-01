MagazineBuy Print

U.S. championships: McLaughlin-Levrone sets world lead on return to 400m hurdles

McLaughlin-Levrone, the world record holder in the 400 hurdles, last competed in the event in August 2022.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 12:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Olympic champion McLaughlin-Levrone won her first 400-meter hurdles race in nearly two years. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Olympic champion McLaughlin-Levrone won her first 400-meter hurdles race in nearly two years. | Photo Credit: AP

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ramped up preparations for a title defence at this year’s Paris Games by running a world-leading time of 52.70 seconds on Friday in her first 400 metres hurdles race in over a year.

McLaughlin-Levrone, the world record holder in the 400 hurdles, last competed in the event in August 2022.

The 24-year-old displayed no signs of rust at the Edwin Moses Classic in Atlanta, as she effortlessly surged past her competitors to better Jamaican Rushell Clayton’s previous season-leading mark of 53.72 by over a second.

“It’s a progression, you know. Shaking the rust off after two years - I’ll take a 52.7,” McLaughlin-Levrone said after the race.

Also read | Biles off to sensational start on first day of U.S. championships

“There are things to work on and I haven’t had much hurdle practice, so there’s things to improve.”

McLaughlin-Levrone, who missed last year’s World Championships due to a knee injury, has been competing entirely in the United States in the build-up to this month’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

“I love racing and I love Europe, but I think in a year like this and coming back from injury last year I just wanted to be safe,” McLaughlin-Levrone said.

“Travel can take a lot out of the body, and hopefully I can get some more races, but I’m just playing it safe until I get to trials.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone /

US Championships /

Paris Olympics

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
