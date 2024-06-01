New Delhi, Chennai, Singapore will bid to host the FIDE World Chess Championship clash

India’s New Delhi and Chennai, along with Singapore have submitted their applications to bid for the FIDE World Chess Championship match between the Indian challenger D Gukesh and the reigning World Champion Ding Liren of China.

The match is provisionally scheduled between November 20 and December 15, 2024.

Gukesh, who is the youngest challenger in chess history is from Chennai.

All three bids will be discussed at the upcoming FIDE Council meeting scheduled for the next week.

The representatives of all three bids will be invited to the meeting to share more details and answer questions. The final decision to be made by FIDE Council later this month.