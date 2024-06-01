MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New Delhi, Chennai, Singapore will bid to host the FIDE World Chess Championship clash

New Delhi and Chennai, along with Singapore have submitted their applications to bid for the FIDE World Chess Championship match between the D Gukesh and Ding Liren.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 14:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gukesh, who is the youngest challenger in chess history is from Chennai.
Gukesh, who is the youngest challenger in chess history is from Chennai. | Photo Credit: FIDE
infoIcon

Gukesh, who is the youngest challenger in chess history is from Chennai. | Photo Credit: FIDE

India’s New Delhi and Chennai, along with Singapore have submitted their applications to bid for the FIDE World Chess Championship match between the Indian challenger D Gukesh and the reigning World Champion Ding Liren of China.

The match is provisionally scheduled between November 20 and December 15, 2024. 

Gukesh, who is the youngest challenger in chess history is from Chennai.

All three bids will be discussed at the upcoming FIDE Council meeting scheduled for the next week.

The representatives of all three bids will be invited to the meeting to share more details and answer questions. The final decision to be made by FIDE Council later this month.

Related Topics

D Gukesh /

Ding Liren /

FIDE World Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: Rybakina beats Mertens to reach last 16
    Reuters
  2. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Harmanpreet, Sukhjeet, Gurjant score to secure India 3-0 victory against Germany
    PTI
  3. IND vs GER HIGHLIGHTS, FIH Pro League hockey: Harmanpreet, Sukhjeet, Gurjant score as India defeats Germany 3-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. Singapore Open: Treesa and Gayatri’s dream run ends with semifinal loss
    PTI
  5. DP Manu bags gold at Taiwan Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. New Delhi, Chennai, Singapore will bid to host the FIDE World Chess Championship clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arjun Erigaisi becomes World No. 5 in live FIDE rankings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Divya Deshmukh, Abhimanyu Mishra, Pranav Anand among top players at FIDE World Junior Chess Championship
    PTI
  4. Norway Chess 2024: Vaishali outwits Cramling, Praggnanandhaa loses to Nakamura
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Magnus Carlsen for the first time in classical game
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: Rybakina beats Mertens to reach last 16
    Reuters
  2. FIH Pro League 2023-24: Harmanpreet, Sukhjeet, Gurjant score to secure India 3-0 victory against Germany
    PTI
  3. IND vs GER HIGHLIGHTS, FIH Pro League hockey: Harmanpreet, Sukhjeet, Gurjant score as India defeats Germany 3-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. Singapore Open: Treesa and Gayatri’s dream run ends with semifinal loss
    PTI
  5. DP Manu bags gold at Taiwan Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment