Can T20 World Cup 2024 be the turning point for cricket in USA?

2024. An ICC Cricket World Cup in the USA. Who would have thought that in 2024, among the biggest spectacles for the world of cricket would be hosted by a country where cricket is better known as a wireless telephone company? And again, by a sport-crazy country strongly associated with other myriad ball-sports such as Basketball, Baseball, American Football, and Tennis.

Cricket fans worldwide, especially in the United States, eagerly anticipate the ICC T20 World Cup. This prestigious tournament could be the catalyst for cricket gaining a foothold in a country where traditional American pastimes vastly overshadow the sport and are primarily played by folks with roots from Commonwealth nations. Although inter-college cricket events are organised in the USA, the sport is slowly but steadily establishing a presence in schools and colleges.

Parents of athletically gifted children often seek scholarships to support their education, which can be prohibitively expensive in the United States. Cricket scholarships are unavailable in the USA, limiting opportunities for aspiring young cricketers. However, positives are emerging moving forward.

In the state of Illinois in the USA, recent legislation urged the Illinois High School Association to take steps towards officially recognising the game of cricket.

Similar endeavours in other states propel the sport’s curiosity and have the potential for broader acceptance. However, developing the necessary infrastructure will take several years. Weather is a significant factor in the vast and expansive nation of the United States. Certain states like Texas, California, and Florida can play the sport all year around. Meanwhile, states like New Jersey, New York, and Illinois are often frigid in winter, negating any chance of cricket.

The impact of Major League Cricket (MLC) during the summer of 2023 will resonate for years to come. Imagine the electrifying presence of cricket legends like Ricky Ponting, Dale Steyn, and Steven Smith joining the league. Their star power would elevate the sport’s profile in the United States, drawing in fans and inspiring a new generation of cricketers.

While the USA vs Bangladesh match may not have drawn massive crowds to the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas, it certainly put the USA cricket team on the map. The USA is in Group A of the ICC T20 World Cup, competing against Canada, India, Pakistan, and Ireland. The competing teams have undoubtedly noticed the USA’s recent impressive performances, including a 4-0 win in a five-match T20 series against Canada and a strong showing against Bangladesh. With the back-to-back series wins against Canada and Bangladesh, USA cricket fans are more engaged and supportive of Team USA than ever.

California Cricket Academy founders Hemant and Kinjal Buch have worked at the grassroots level to coach the youth for several years. Hemant Buch mentioned, “Five students came to our academy, switching from baseball to cricket. The buzz of cricket in the youth is there, but not like pickleball in this country. One American girl is switching to cricket from baseball. The numbers are small but noteworthy. The buzz of cricket is being heard in California.”

Yasir Khan, a competitive cricketer from Midwest Cricket Club and CASO league in Chicago, noted, “Cricket has been steadily growing over the last couple of decades in the USA, thanks largely to supporters from various cricket-playing countries.”

The current USA cricket team is a testament to this diverse growth, showcasing how children who migrated with their parents to the USA in their early childhood are now making their mark in the sport. Only four players on the current team were born in the country; the rest have come from different corners of the globe to this land of opportunity. This melting pot of talent highlights the unique spirit of America, where immigrants can pursue their passions and contribute to the nation’s sporting achievements.

USA skipper 31-year-old Monank Patel recently unveiled the USA cricket jersey before the Houston Astros baseball game started against the Los Angeles Angels. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Khan added, “Cricket does not have a long history in this country like England, but it has the potential and is on the rise as a competitive sport. In Chicago, where the sport is played only in the summer months, more than 100 teams compete in different formats. If the USA qualifies for the Super Eight in the T20 World Cup, it will open up many doors, and more ICC funding could help for player development at the grassroots level.”

USA skipper 31-year-old Monank Patel recently unveiled the USA cricket jersey before the Houston Astros baseball game started against the Los Angeles Angels. While cricket is still in its infancy in the USA, with baseball far ahead in popularity and tradition, this event signifies a meaningful milestone. The presence of Patel at such a high-profile baseball game could pique the curiosity of the average baseball fan, introducing them to the exciting world of cricket. This moment underscores the growing recognition of cricket in the United States and highlights the potential for the sport to carve out its own space alongside America’s beloved pastime.

Amid these developments, the question remains: could June 2024 be the turning point for cricket in the USA? As the sport continues to gain traction and visibility, the potential for cricket to establish itself as a prominent fixture in American sports culture becomes increasingly promising. And the 2028 Olympics are pretty close. As Malcolm Gladwell would suggest, this could be a tipping point for cricket’s rise in the USA.