T20 World Cup Group C Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for

The presence of Papua New Guinea and Uganda adds a potential for upsets.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 11:09 IST - 5 MINS READ

Sahil Mathur
Power-packed: The Rovman Powell-led West Indies has decided on a batting-heavy squad, filled with plenty of hard-hitting all-rounders.
Power-packed: The Rovman Powell-led West Indies has decided on a batting-heavy squad, filled with plenty of hard-hitting all-rounders. | Photo Credit: AP
Power-packed: The Rovman Powell-led West Indies has decided on a batting-heavy squad, filled with plenty of hard-hitting all-rounders. | Photo Credit: AP

Group C of the T20 World Cup features an intriguing three-team battle between New Zealand, West Indies, and Afghanistan for the top two spots. Additionally, the presence of Papua New Guinea and Uganda adds a potential for upsets. Each of the top three teams in this group has distinct strengths: New Zealand is a balanced squad, Afghanistan relies more on its bowlers, and West Indies has opted for a batting-heavy side.

New Zealand doesn’t surprise anymore

Kane Williamson will play his sixth T20 World Cup — fourth as captain — while Tim Southee is set for his seventh appearance and Trent Boult for his fifth.

Unsurprisingly, the Kiwis have opted for experience, and it reflects in their selection process: only two players, Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry, haven’t played in a T20 World Cup before.

“I think when you go to World Cups, you want experience, and you want people who know what it’s like,” coach Gary Stead said after the squad announcement.

The Black Caps are yet to win a T20 World Cup; their best performance was the runners-up finish in the 2021 edition. New Zealand is a team known for its ability to adapt rather than following a set template. It will have to adapt quickly, as the last time a New Zealand team played in the Caribbean was in August 2022. Its first match will be against Afghanistan in Guyana. If New Zealand loses, its next match against West Indies will become doubly important.

Can Afghanistan spin it to win it?

Despite New Zealand being the favourite to top the group, Afghanistan has a good chance due to the three venues where the five teams will play during the group stage — Guyana, Tarouba, and Gros Islet — where spinners have had good economy rates in the last two years, averaging 7.20, 7.25, and 7.33, respectively.

Afghanistan’s bowling line-up is strong, with a threatening spin attack led by Rashid Khan (leg-break), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (off-break), Noor Ahmad (left-arm wrist spin), and Mohammad Nabi (off-spin).

With Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top and Gulbadin Naib and Nabi in the middle, Afghanistan will hope to achieve a par score and leave the rest to their spin quartet.

However, its lack of experience in playing in that part of the world could pose a challenge. It has been nearly seven years since an Afghan team played a game in the West Indies.

Rashid’s performance in the 2024 Indian Premier League has been average, with 10 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 8.40. His dip in form could be a concern.

It might be helpful that Afghanistan will play Uganda first before facing New Zealand.

Power-packed West Indies

Afghanistan will meet the home team in its final league game, a potential decider for at least one of the top spots. The Rovman Powell-led side has decided on a batting-heavy squad, filled with plenty of hard-hitting all-rounders.

The West Indian squad includes power-hitters such as Powell, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd. The two-time T20 champion has a reputation for playing high-risk cricket. And given the inexperienced nature of the bowling line-up, the batters will be inclined to provide a cushion of extra runs for the Alzarri Joseph-led attack.

Playing Uganda and PNG in its first two games could provide an early advantage for the co-host, which will then face New Zealand and Afghanistan in the last two group stage matches.

(Since writing the preview, Obed McCoy has replaced injured Jason Holder in West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup. West Indies all-rounder Holder has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup because of an injury.)

Blip or headache: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan’s indifferent form with the ball in this year’s IPL will be a cause of concern going into the T20 World Cup. 
Blip or headache: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan’s indifferent form with the ball in this year’s IPL will be a cause of concern going into the T20 World Cup.  | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
Why do PNG and Uganda pose a threat?

They are coming into the tournament with plenty of wins behind them, albeit against fellow Associate nations. A format as volatile as the T20 gives teams like PNG and Uganda a fair chance to showcase their skills and even stage an upset.

Papua New Guinea, also known as the Barramundis, won six out of its six games in regional finals to qualify, while Uganda, called the Cricket Cranes, won five. In the last 12 months, PNG has won 14 out of its 18 matches, while Uganda has won 32 of its 37 games.

PNG also comes with the experience of playing in the 2021 T20 World Cup. It nearly missed out on qualifying for the 2022 edition in Australia, finishing third in the global qualifiers. Uganda will have its cult hero, 43-year-old Frank Nsubuga, who will be one of the oldest players in the tournament. Additionally, Alpesh Ramjani, who claimed the most wickets in T20I cricket last year among men (55), was nominated for the 2023 T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

Two teams that will qualify

New Zealand and the West Indies. Despite their overreliance on experience and conventional approach, the Black Caps certainly have the quality to make it to the next stage. West Indies, on the other hand, has plenty of big hitters, and if even half of them go hard, there’s no stopping it.

Dark horse

Afghanistan is certainly going to be tough to beat, and it might even make it to the Super Eight stage. It now has plenty of experience and potential to compete with the world’s best. Its players play in T20 leagues around the world and are skilled enough to handle the pressure in difficult situations.

Players to watch out for:

Rachin Ravindra - The New Zealand opener had a memorable ODI World Cup in India last year and while he may have blown hot and cold in the IPL 2024 — 161 runs in nine innings at a strike rate just shy of 160 — his team would hope he has a memorable maiden T20 World Cup.

Rachin Ravindra had a memorable ODI World Cup in India last year.
Rachin Ravindra had a memorable ODI World Cup in India last year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Nicholas Pooran - One of the best middle-order batters West Indies has produced in the shorter format, Pooran has been in superb touch lately. The left-hander would love to continue it on the big stage.

Nicholas Pooran is one of the best middle-order batters West Indies has produced in the shorter format.
Nicholas Pooran is one of the best middle-order batters West Indies has produced in the shorter format. | Photo Credit: AFP
Azmatullah Omarzai - The pace-bowling all-rounder is adept at taking wickets with the new ball and can also be aggressive with the bat when coming in to bat lower down the order.

Azmatullah Omarzai can make the new ball talk and is equally aggressive with the bat.
Azmatullah Omarzai can make the new ball talk and is equally aggressive with the bat. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
