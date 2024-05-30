MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: Full list of team captains

T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the captains of the 20 teams participating in the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by the West Indies and the USA.

Published : May 30, 2024 10:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - India captain Rohit Sharma during a press conference held at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.
infoIcon

The 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is set to begin in the West Indies and USA from June 1, 2024 with host United States taking on Canada at Dallas, Texas.

ALSO READ
T20 World Cup Group A Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for

The Group Stage fixtures will shuttle between the West Indies and USA before the caravan moves solely to the Windies for the Super Eight fixtures and beyond.

ALSO READ
T20 World Cup Group B Preview: Strengths, weaknesses and players to watch out for

Here are the captains of all the 20 team at the T20 World Cup:

T20 World Cup 2024 team captains
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan
Australia: Mitchell Marsh
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto
Canada: Saad Bin Zafar
England squad: Jos Buttler
India: Rohit Sharma
Ireland: Paul Stirling
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus
Nepal: Rohit Paudel
Netherlands: Scott Edwards
New Zealand: Kane Williamson
Oman: Aqib Ilyas
Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala
Pakistan: Babar Azam
Scotland: Richie Berrington
South Africa: Aiden Markram
Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga
Uganda: Brian Masaba
United States: Monank Patel
West Indies: Rovman Powell

