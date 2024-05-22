Premier League 2023-24 season review: Guardiola’s ‘four’-sight trumps Klopp’s curtain call

Earlier this year, an image of an inscription on Manchester City’s dressing room wall surfaced online. The writing read, ‘No team has ever won four consecutive Premier League titles... yet.’

Months later, fans at the Etihad Stadium witnessed an exhilarating yet familiar sight as Kyle Walker lifted the Premier League trophy after City beat West Ham United on the final matchday, making it a historic four on the trot for City. The 2023–24 season also saw a record-breaking 1,246 goals scored, 24 more than the previous tally set in 1992–93.

If there is one word to describe Manchester City since Pep Guardiola’s arrival in 2016, it would be ‘inevitable’. Even as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal set the club’s season record of 28 wins, City beat the London side by two points.

Coming off a historic treble-winning campaign, City began its title defence with six wins in six before succumbing to consecutive defeats against Wolves and Arsenal. It then dropped 11 points out of a possible 18 in November–December and tumbled to fourth place by Christmas.

What followed was a phenomenon that football fans have become accustomed to, as City went on a 23-game unbeaten streak to retain the crown.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s chances took a hit when it lost to West Ham and Fulham in three days midway through the season. The final nail in the coffin was hammered by Aston Villa, which beat the Gunners 2-0 at the Emirates in April.

Fabulous Foden

An ecstatic Pep Guardiola celebrates with Phil Foden, who was declared Player of the Season. | Photo Credit: AP

The departure of captain Ilkay Gundogan and an injury to midfield maestro Kevin De Bryune in the season opener brought the spotlight on local hero Phil Foden. The English youngster grabbed the opportunity and recorded his career-best goals (19) and assists (8) tally, eventually winning the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Erling Haaland once again proved to be a menace for the opposition in front of goal, netting 27 goals and securing his second successive Golden Boot in what pundits considered a ‘disappointing’ campaign for the Norwegian.

Not a fairytale ending for Klopp

There was a point in the season when Liverpool was in contention to secure a quadruple, which would have made it a magical conclusion to a monumental nine-year reign by Jurgen Klopp at the Merseyside club.

However, after his bombshell announcement in late January that he was stepping down as Liverpool manager, the team won the League Cup before crashing out of the FA Cup against Manchester United and the Europa League against Atalanta.

Liverpool kept pace with Man City and Arsenal at the top of the league table until its shocking defeats to Crystal Palace and city-rival Everton. Klopp’s hope for a final title eventually subsided as it settled for third place.

Jurgen Klopp moved to Merseyside with his wife Ulla when appointed manager in 2015. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nevertheless, the German manager will leave Anfield having delivered Liverpool its first league title in 30 years in 2020, a year after leading the team to Champions League glory.

‘ Good Evenings’ for Villa in Europe

Spaniard Unai Emery took over relegation-threatened Aston Villa in 2022 and led it to the UEFA Europa Conference league in his first season. Villa strengthened its squad ahead of the 2023–24 season by bringing in players like Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby and Youri Tielemans.

Villa managed to rejig the ‘big six’ in the league and cemented itself in fourth position, guaranteeing a spot in next year’s revamped Champions League, marking its first appearance in the competition in 41 years.

Villa’s standout player of the season was Ollie Watkins, who spearheaded the attack with 19 goals and 13 assists, bagging the Playmaker award at the end of the season.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United struggle

Despite spending a ludicrous amount of money over the previous three transfer windows, Chelsea performed below average in the first half of the season.

Former Manchester City man Cole Palmer was Chelsea’s lone bright spot, as he registered 22 goals and 11 assists, the highest in the league. His performance earned him the Premier League Young Player of the Season award, helping his side stage a late turnaround.

Chelsea finished in sixth place, three points above Newcastle and Manchester United, who are in seventh and eighth, respectively.

Tottenham got off to a flying start under newly appointed manager Ange Postecoglou, going unbeaten in the first 10 games.

The optimistic start was undone after it managed to get only one point from the next five games (four losses and one draw).

Spurs ended the season in fifth place, securing Europa League football for next season.

While Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag described his side as one of the most “entertaining” in the league, the Red Devils’ season ended with their worst Premier League finish (8th).

Ten Hag’s men also ended the campaign with a negative goal difference (-1) for the first time in the side’s history.

Dyche to the rescue

Everton became the first team in the top flight of English football to receive two separate points deductions in a single campaign for breaching the profit and sustainability rules.

With a drop into the Championship looming, manager Sean Dyche inspired his side to 13 wins, including its first Merseyside derby victory against Liverpool at Goodison Park in more than 13 years. Despite an eight-point deduction, the Toffees ended the season 14 points clear of the relegation zone.

Premier League too strong for Championship teams

Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United were relegated to the Championship, making it only the second time in Premier League history that all three promoted clubs were relegated, after Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley and Crystal Palace did the same in 1997-98.