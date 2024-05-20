Reactions to Manchester City winning a historic fourth successive Premier League title

Manchester City created Premier League history after winning a fourth consecutive title after a 3-1 win against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal and Man City went into the final matchday with the title handing in the balance. While Arsenal managed to win 2-1 against Everton, it needed Man City to at least draw against West Ham to win its first league title in 20 years.

However, Guardiola’s men prevailed and won the title for the fourth consecutive time.

Following are some of the main reactions after City’s historic feat.

FIFA congratulates Manchester City

It's what they do...



🏆 @ManCity — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 19, 2024

Premier League pays tribute to Pep Guardiola

Staunch Arsenal supporter and British TV personality Piers Morgan wasn’t amused

What they said!

“It is so hard to put into words what we’ve done today. No team has ever done it (won four in a row), we have put ourselves into the history books. You see what it means to the fans and to us players working all year for this moment. A special moment to share it with the fans.”Manchester City star Phil Foden, who scored twice against West Ham

“All this is happening because you started believing, you started to be patient and started to understand what we tried to do. All the credit has to go to the players and the staff. Don’t be sad. We want much more than that and we’re going to get it.”Manager Mikel Arteta to the Arsenal fans

“I think we’re all a little bit disappointed. We’ve been fighting so long for the big dream. We were so close. I’m so proud of the boys, so proud of the team, the fans. I’m so proud of the progress we are making. We’ve changed the club and I think you all believe in us now.”Arsenal midfielder and captain Martin Odegaard

with inputs from agencies