Reactions to Manchester City winning a historic fourth successive Premier League title

Following are reactions from Manchester City’s historic Premier League title win.

Published : May 20, 2024 00:35 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Premier League.
Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City created Premier League history after winning a fourth consecutive title after a 3-1 win against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. 

Arsenal and Man City went into the final matchday with the title handing in the balance. While Arsenal managed to win 2-1 against Everton, it needed Man City to at least draw against West Ham to win its first league title in 20 years. 

However, Guardiola’s men prevailed and won the title for the fourth consecutive time.  

Following are some of the main reactions after City’s historic feat.

FIFA congratulates Manchester City

Premier League pays tribute to Pep Guardiola

Staunch Arsenal supporter and British TV personality Piers Morgan wasn’t amused

What they said!

“It is so hard to put into words what we’ve done today. No team has ever done it (won four in a row), we have put ourselves into the history books. You see what it means to the fans and to us players working all year for this moment. A special moment to share it with the fans.”Manchester City star Phil Foden, who scored twice against West Ham

“All this is happening because you started believing, you started to be patient and started to understand what we tried to do. All the credit has to go to the players and the staff. Don’t be sad. We want much more than that and we’re going to get it.”Manager Mikel Arteta to the Arsenal fans

“I think we’re all a little bit disappointed. We’ve been fighting so long for the big dream. We were so close. I’m so proud of the boys, so proud of the team, the fans. I’m so proud of the progress we are making. We’ve changed the club and I think you all believe in us now.”Arsenal midfielder and captain Martin Odegaard

with inputs from agencies

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

