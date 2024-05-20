MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Man City’s winning mindset helped beat Arsenal in the title race, says Rodri

Rodri scored as City beat West Ham United 3-1 at the Etihad on Sunday to win the title two points ahead of Arsenal, which chased them all the way into the final day of an exhilarating season.

Published : May 20, 2024 16:03 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City's Rodri (L) celebrates scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match against West Ham United.
Manchester City’s Rodri (L) celebrates scoring the team’s third goal during the Premier League match against West Ham United. | Photo Credit: AFP
Manchester City’s Rodri (L) celebrates scoring the team’s third goal during the Premier League match against West Ham United. | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester City’s season-long winning mentality propelled them to overtake Arsenal in the Premier League, midfielder Rodri said after his side won an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title.

Rodri scored as City beat West Ham United 3-1 at the Etihad on Sunday to win the title two points ahead of Arsenal, which chased them all the way into the final day of an exhilarating season.

City’s finished on 91 points while Arsenal, with 89, had to settle for the runners-up spot for a second straight season despite winning 2-1 at home against Everton.

Asked what made the difference, Rodri told Optus Sport it came down to the mentality the two teams possessed. “Arsenal also they deserve (praise), they had an unbelievable season, but I think the difference was in here,” the Spaniard said pointing to his head.

ALSO READ | Manchester City wins Premier League: How many league titles has Man City won under Guardiola?

The 27-year-old highlighted Arsenal’s defensive display at the Etihad in late March which ended in a goalless draw as champions City failed to score despite dominating with 72% possession.

“When they faced us at the Etihad, I saw them and said ‘Ah, these guys, they don’t want to beat us, they just want a draw’ And that mentality, I don’t think we would do it the same way.

“And we caught them (in the title race). At the end, if you give us one point, we will win the last seven, eight games even though it’s so tough. So I think that shows our mentality.”

City have a chance to win another trophy this season as they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final next weekend. “It’s also so important for us to do the double,” Rodri added.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester City /

Rodri

