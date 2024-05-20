The cycle of relegation and promotion in the Premier League

The curtains have come down on yet another Premier League season. The champion is elated, the relegated outfits are dejected, and there is renewed hope for the promoted teams from the EFL Championship.

This season is unique because it is the first time since the 1997-98 season that all three promoted teams have been relegated at the end of the season. In the 1997-98 season, Barnsley, Bolton and Crystal Palace were relegated. At the end of this season, it is Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United.

From a numerical perspective, the probability of newly-promoted teams surviving relegation the following season is more than getting relegated. In a study conducted by the University of Leicester, at least one newly promoted team should expect to stay in the English Premier League for between 2 and 5 seasons 95% of the time.

However, the probability of all three teams surviving is also rare if one starts the period from the beginning of the Premier League (1992-93).

The 2021-22 season was just the fourth time since the start of the Premier League, that all three promoted sides (Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest) have avoided the drop - following 2001-02 (Blackburn, Bolton and Fulham), 2011-12 (QPR, Norwich and Swansea) and 2017-18 (Brighton, Huddersfield and Newcastle).

How have the newly promoted teams for the 2024-25 season fared in the Premier League earlier?

Leicester City

Leicester City recorded its name in the annals of Premier League history after clinching the league title after the 2015-16 season. The Foxes were first promoted to the Premier League in the 1993-94 season but got relegated in the next season. But it again got promoted the following season (1995-96).

It then spent five seasons in English top-flight football, before getting relegated again in the 2001-02 season. However, the Foxes again gained promotion in the next season. But a topsy-turvy inconsistent season saw the Foxes go down again the following season.

After that, it was a long absence for Leicester from the Premier League, as it stayed away from top-flight football for nine seasons. It returned in the 2013-14 season and went on to win the league title two seasons later.

Having spent eight seasons in the Premier League, Leicester took the drop again after the 2022-23 season but won the Championship in the next one to book a return to the Premier League, where they will play next season.

Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town first suffered relegation in the Premier League era in the 1994-95 season. It did not make a return to the Premier League before the 1999-2000 season but again went down after two seasons.

After 22 years, Ipswich will be making a return to the Premier League for the 2024-25 season, after it finished second in the Championship.

**It remains to be seen which team out of Leeds United and Southampton will join Leicester and Ipswich in the Premier League next season. Both of them will clash in the Promotion playoffs final on May 26.

Following is a compilation of all the promoted and relegated teams since the advent of the Premier League.