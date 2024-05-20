MagazineBuy Print

The cycle of relegation and promotion in the Premier League

This season is unique because it is the first time since the 1997-98 season that all three promoted teams have been relegated at the end of the season.

Published : May 20, 2024 09:11 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Luton Town could not survive its first season in the Premier League.
| Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Luton Town could not survive its first season in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

The curtains have come down on yet another Premier League season. The champion is elated, the relegated outfits are dejected, and there is renewed hope for the promoted teams from the EFL Championship.

The cycle of promotion and relegation over the years has been interesting to note, over the years. 

This season is unique because it is the first time since the 1997-98 season that all three promoted teams have been relegated at the end of the season. In the 1997-98 season, Barnsley, Bolton and Crystal Palace were relegated. At the end of this season, it is Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United.

From a numerical perspective, the probability of newly-promoted teams surviving relegation the following season is more than getting relegated. In a study conducted by the University of Leicester, at least one newly promoted team should expect to stay in the English Premier League for between 2 and 5 seasons 95% of the time. 

However, the probability of all three teams surviving is also rare if one starts the period from the beginning of the Premier League (1992-93). 

The 2021-22 season was just the fourth time since the start of the Premier League, that all three promoted sides (Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest) have avoided the drop - following 2001-02 (Blackburn, Bolton and Fulham), 2011-12 (QPR, Norwich and Swansea) and 2017-18 (Brighton, Huddersfield and Newcastle).

How have the newly promoted teams for the 2024-25 season fared in the Premier League earlier?

Leicester City

Leicester City recorded its name in the annals of Premier League history after clinching the league title after the 2015-16 season. The Foxes were first promoted to the Premier League in the 1993-94 season but got relegated in the next season. But it again got promoted the following season (1995-96). 

It then spent five seasons in English top-flight football, before getting relegated again in the 2001-02 season. However, the Foxes again gained promotion in the next season. But a topsy-turvy inconsistent season saw the Foxes go down again the following season. 

After that, it was a long absence for Leicester from the Premier League, as it stayed away from top-flight football for nine seasons. It returned in the 2013-14 season and went on to win the league title two seasons later. 

Having spent eight seasons in the Premier League, Leicester took the drop again after the 2022-23 season but won the Championship in the next one to book a return to the Premier League, where they will play next season. 

ALSO READ | Manchester City wins historic fourth title: List of Premier League winners from 1992-23 to 2023-24

Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town first suffered relegation in the Premier League era in the 1994-95 season. It did not make a return to the Premier League before the 1999-2000 season but again went down after two seasons. 

After 22 years, Ipswich will be making a return to the Premier League for the 2024-25 season, after it finished second in the Championship. 

**It remains to be seen which team out of Leeds United and Southampton will join Leicester and Ipswich in the Premier League next season. Both of them will clash in the Promotion playoffs final on May 26.

Following is a compilation of all the promoted and relegated teams since the advent of the Premier League.

Season Relegated Teams Promoted Teams
1992-93 Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest Newcastle United, West Ham United, Swindon Town
1993-94 Sheffield United, Oldham Athletic, Swindon Town Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City
1994-95 Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Leicester City, Ipswich Town Middlesbrough, Bolton Wanderers
1995-96 Manchester City, Queens Park Rangers, Bolton Wanderers Sunderland, Derby Country, Leicester City
1996-97 Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Crystal Palace
1997-98 Bolton Wanderers, Barsnley, Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Charlton Athletic
1998-99 Charlton Athletic, Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest Sunderland, Bradford City, Watford
1999-2000 Wimbledon, Sheffield Wednesday, Watford Charlton Athletic, Manchester City, Ipswich Town
2000-01 Manchester City, Coventry City, Bradford City Fulham, Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers
2001-02 Ipswich Town, Derby County, Leicester City Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace
2002-03 West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland Portsmouth, Leicester City, Wolverhamton Wanderers
2003-04 Leicester City, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers Norwich City, West Bronwich Albion, Crystal Palace
2004-05 Crystal Palace, Norwich City, Southampton Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, West Ham United
2005-06 Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland Reading, Sheffield United, Watford
2006-07 Sheffield United, Charlton Athletic, Watford Sunderland, Birmingham City, Derby County
2007-08 Reading, Birmingham City, Derby County West Bronwich Albion, Stoke City
2008-09 Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion Wolverhamton Wanderers, Birmingham City, Burnley
2009-10 Burnley, Hull City, Portsmouth Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion, Blackpool
2010-11 Birmingham City, Blackpool, West Ham United Queens Park Rangers, Norwich City, Swansea City
2011-12 Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, Wolverhamton Wanderers Reading, Southamton, West Ham United
2012-13 Wigan Athletic, Reading, Queens Park Rangers Cardiff City, Hull City, Crystal Palace
2013-14 Norwich City, Fulham, Cardiff City Leicester City, Burnely, Queens Park Rangers
2014-15 Hull City, Burnley, Queens Park Rangers Bournemouth, Watford, Norwich City
2015-16 Newcastle United, Norwich City, Aston Villa Burnley, Middlesbrough, Hull City
2016-17 Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Hull City Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town
2017-18 Swansea City, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion Wolverhamton Wanderers, Cardiff City, Fulham
2018-19 Cardiff City, Fulham, Huddersfield Town Norwich City, Sheffield United, Aston Villa
2019-20 Bournemouth, Watford, Norwich City Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Fulham
2020-21 Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United Norwich City, Watford, Brentford
2021-22 Burnley, Watford, Norwich City Fulham, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest
2022-23 Leicester City, Leeds United, Southampton Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton Town
2023-24 Luton Town, Burnley, Sheffield United Leicester City, Ipswich Town and ---

