World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji wins gold in women’s T20 400m by clocking a world record

Deepthi Jeevanji won India’s first gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 when she won in the women’s T20 400 m event on Monday.

Published : May 20, 2024 08:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Deepthi Jeevanji won India’s first gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024.
infoIcon

Deepthi Jeevanji won India’s first gold medal at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 when she won in the women’s T20 400 m event on Monday. She clocked a world record of 55.07 seconds.

Earlier Deepthi qualified for the finals setting a new Asian record with a time of 56.18 seconds and secured a Paris 2024 Paralympics quota.

Deepthi smashed American Breanna Clark’s earlier world record of 55.12 seconds set during last year’s edition of the championships in Paris.

Aysel Onder of Turkey was second with 55.19 seconds while Lizanshela Angulo of Ecuador was third with 56.68 seconds on the fourth day of competitions.

Deepthi had qualified for the final after winning her heat race in an Asian record time of 56.18 seconds on Sunday.

ALSO READ | World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: Nishad Kumar wins silver in men’s High Jump T47; Preethi clinches bronze

The T20 category is meant for athletes who have intellectual impairment.

Yogesh Kathuniya then added a silver in men’s F56 category discus throw with an effort of 41.80 metres.

The F56 category is meant for athletes who compete in field events from a seated position. Different athletes, including those with amputations and spinal cord injuries compete in this class.

India, which had won a record 10 medals in the last edition of the Games, including three gold, four silver, and three bronze medals, has won three medals so far.5

