World Para Athletics C’ships 2024: Nishad Kumar wins silver in men’s High Jump T47; Preethi clinches bronze

Nishad Kumar won India’s first medal at the World Para Athletics Championships 2024 when he clinched the silver in the men’s high jump T47 event on Sunday. He cleared the height of 1.99m.
The 24-year-old set a new Asian record with his jump of 2.06m on his Paralympic debut in Tokyo. In the Asian Para Games last year he won gold.
On the other hand, Ravi Rongali secured a Paris Paralympic quota in the men’s shot put F40 with a 9.75m throw. Rongali secured a sixth-place finish, which earned him the quota.
In the women’s 200m T35 event, Preethi Pal won bronze, clocking 30.49, India’s first-ever para track medal in the tournament.
The World Para Athletics Championships, which started on May 17, will continue until May 26, with approximately 1300 athletes competing in several disciplines. This is the 11th edition of the tournament and the first one in East Asia.
India, which had won a record 10 medals in the last edition of the Games, including three gold, four silver, and three bronze medals, has won two medals so far
