Man City vs West Ham LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MCI 3-1 WHU; Second half begins; Rodri makes it three

PREVIEW

Manchester City stands on the brink of a historic fourth successive Premier League title, but Arsenal lies in wait hoping for a last-gasp slip from the leaders on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering team goes into the final day of the season with a two-point lead over second-placed Arsenal thanks to an eight-game winning streak.

City, which host West Ham knowing a win will seal the title, is the hot favourite to set a new standard for dominance in English football.