Man City vs West Ham LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MCI 3-1 WHU; Second half begins; Rodri makes it three

- May 19, 2024 22:2490’ Substitution | MCI 3-1 WHU
Man City: Foden is replaced by Mateo Kovacic.
Five minutes of added time to go.
- May 19, 2024 22:2389’ MCI 3-1 WHU
Arsenal takes the lead against Everton. But the referee is checking for a possible handball. The goal is given.
- May 19, 2024 22:2288’ Goal Disallowed | MCI 3-1 WHU
The ball comes in from a corner and Soucek thought he had scored but it went in off his hand. The goal is disallowed.
- May 19, 2024 22:2086’ Substitution | MCI 3-1 WHU
West Ham: Paqueta is replaced by Danny Ings
- May 19, 2024 22:1884’ MCI 3-1 WHU
De Bruyne dances with the ball away from the West Ham defenders. He wins a freekick on the left side of the penalty box. His cross is met by Haaland at the near post. His delicate touch is not enough to direct the ball towards goal.
- May 19, 2024 22:1581’ Substitution | MCI 3-1 WHU
West Ham: Michael Antonio is replaced by 19-year-old George Earthy.
- May 19, 2024 22:1278’ MCI 3-1 WHU
Man City seems comfortable now. The players are keeping possession of the ball. Arsenal on the other hand is still drawing against Everton.
- May 19, 2024 22:09YELLOW CARD75’ Yellow card | MCI 3-1 WHU
Substitute Emerson Alvarez is shown a yellow card for bringing down Bernardo Silva while Man City was trying to counter.
- May 19, 2024 22:0873’ MCI 3-1 WHU
Foden is brought down by substitute Emerson Alvarez near the edge of the penalty area. Freekick for Man City. Kevin De Bruyne and Foden stand over that ball. Foden hits it but it travels to the side netting.
- May 19, 2024 22:0570’ Substitutions | MCI 3-1 WHU
Man City: Akanji is replaced by Nathan Ake
West Ham United: Emerson Palmieri is replaced by Emerson Alvarez
- May 19, 2024 22:0368’ MCI 3-1 WHU
De Bruyne curls one in from the right this time. Areola has to make a save again. Another corner for City.
- May 19, 2024 22:0267’ MCI 3-1 WHU
Foden takes a corner from the left. The in-swinger looks like it was headed for the goal. Areola tips it over the bar for another Man City corner.
- May 19, 2024 22:0065’ MCI 3-1 WHU
De Bryune plays a ball through for Foden on the left. He passes it into the middle for Haaland who hits it first time. Zouma stands strong to block the shot and concede a corner.
- May 19, 2024 21:5762’ MCI 3-1 WHU
Corner comes in for City from Foden. The initial clearance is forced back in by Rodri and Zouma’s poor clearance is hit first time by Foden from the right. Areola makes an easy save in the end.
- May 19, 2024 21:53GOAL59’ GOAAAL!! MCI 3-1 WHU
Rodri Scores!!! De Bruyne is on the right once again. He passes it to Bernardo Silva in the middle who lays it off for Rodri on the edge of the box. He runs up to the ball and places it in the bottom right corner. Areola gets a hand on it but cannot keep it from reaching the back of the net.
- May 19, 2024 21:5258’ MCI 2-1 WHU
De Bryune is on the right now. He tries to find Foden in the middle but Mavropanos positions himself well to clear it away.
- May 19, 2024 21:4855’ MCI 2-1 WHU
Foden stands over the ball but his cross is cleared away by Soucek in the end.
- May 19, 2024 21:4754’ MCI 2-1 WHU
City gets a freekick 30 yards out after Haaland is pulled back by Soucek while trying to play a ball through.
- May 19, 2024 21:4451’ MCI 2-1 WHU
Foden takes a shot from range. Areola was scrambling to reach the ball but it goes wide in the end.
- May 19, 2024 21:4349’ MCI 2-1 WHU
De Bryune hits the ball first time from the edge of the box after it is cleared away by the West Ham defence. It goes just past the left post.
- May 19, 2024 21:41Premier League 2023-24 breaks all-time goal-scoring record for a season
- May 19, 2024 21:4147’ MCI 2-1 WHU
West Ham has definitely started the second half confidently. Kudus is penalised near the touchline for handling the ball.
- May 19, 2024 21:39SECOND HALF BEGINS!! MCI 2-1 WHU
West Ham United kicks off the second half shooting from left to right. Manchester City needs to win today to secure the Premier League title.
- May 19, 2024 21:2245+4’ HALF TIME | MCI 2-1 WHU
The referee blows the whistle for half-time. A late surge from West Ham has put Manchester City under pressure. Arsenal is still drawing at the Emirates.
- May 19, 2024 21:2245+3’ MCI 2-1 WHU
West Ham is on the forward foot now. Coufal puts in a ball from the right but Akanji positions himself well to clear it away from danger.
- May 19, 2024 21:1945+2’ MISS | MCI 2-1 WHU
Doku plays a pass in from the left. Haaland does well to get in front of Zouma but cannot keep his shot under the bar.
- May 19, 2024 21:1845’ MCI 2-1 WHU
Four minutes of added time to play.
- May 19, 2024 21:15GOAL42’ GOAALL!! MCI 2-1 WHU
Kudus scores a bicycle!! Corner comes in for West Ham and Kudus takes a touch to put the ball in the air. He Jumps up again to hit a bicycle. What an effort form Kudus. The drama continues on the final day.
- May 19, 2024 21:1542’ MCI 2-0 WHU
Arsenal has found a quick equalizer against Everton.
- May 19, 2024 21:1442’ MCI 2-0 WHU
Gvardiol gets the ball inside the box and unselfishly passes it to Foden. He takes a tumble but the referee says play on.
- May 19, 2024 21:1239’ MCI 2-0 WHUArsenal has conceded against Everton.
- May 19, 2024 21:1138’ SAVE | MCI 2-0 WHU
Chance for West Ham. Kudus does well to cut away from Gvardiol. He takes a shot from the right side of the box. Ortega does well to push the ball away. Best moment of the match so far for West Ham.
- May 19, 2024 21:0936’ MCI 2-0 WHU
Jeremy Doku is brought down by Kudus on the right side of the pitch. City takes the freekick quickly.
- May 19, 2024 21:0835’ MCI 2-0 WHU
Coufal tries to find Antonio on the right. Ortega comes way off his line to clear it away for a throw-in.
- May 19, 2024 21:0532’ MCI 2-0 WHU
Jeremy Doku goes down after Coufal smashes the ball into his face while trying to clear the ball away.
- May 19, 2024 21:0430’ MCI 2-0 WHU
Gvardiol plays a ball through for Haaland who made a run. He hits it the first time but Areola once again gets a touch on the ball to push it out for a corner. The flag goes up for offside in the end.
- May 19, 2024 21:0127’ SAVE | MCI 2-0 WHU
De Bryune is on the ball now. He takes a shot from just inside the box. Brilliant save once again from Areola.
- May 19, 2024 21:0026’ MCI 2-0 WHU
Just over halfway into the second half and City has had 83 per cent of the possession so far. Akanji tries a shot from outside the box. Areola does well to catch it.
- May 19, 2024 20:5723’ MISS | MCI 2-0 WHU
Bernardo plays a diagonal ball into the box for Gvardiol who stretches his leg to cut the ball back for Haaland. He waves a leg at it as the ball goes out for a goal kick. What a chance to make it three.
- May 19, 2024 20:5621’ MCI 2-0 WHU
West Ham is not able to string together five passes at the moment. Doku comes in from the right once again and tries to curl one into the top right corner. Coufal gets a touch and concedes a corner.
- May 19, 2024 20:51GOAL18’ GOAAAL!! MCI 2-0 WHU
Foden again!! The Premier League player of the season is having the campaign of his life. Haaland gets the ball in the middle of the pitch and releases Doku on the right. He picks Foden inside the box who hits it first time to find the back of the net.
- May 19, 2024 20:5117’ CHANCE | MCI 1-0 WHU
De Bryune wrestles the ball off Soucek on the right side of the box. He finds Rodri in the middle. He toe punts the ball and it goes just wide of the right post.
- May 19, 2024 20:4916’ SAVE | MCI 1-0 WHU
Jeremy Doku drives into the box from the right and takes a shot. The ball deflects off Soucek and Areola is forced to make a brilliant save. Corner for City.
- May 19, 2024 20:4713’ MCI 1-0 WHU
Positive from West Ham now. Emerson dribbles through the City players and lays off a ball for Coufal. He crosses the ball into the middle but Kyle Walker does well to clear it away before Antonio can get to it.
- May 19, 2024 20:4411’ MCI 1-0 WHU
De Bryune takes the freekick. He was looking to go to the near post. Areola uses both his fists to punch the ball away.
- May 19, 2024 20:4310’ MCI 1-0 WHU
The West Ham players are scurrying across the pitch, trying to win the ball from Man City. Gvardiol is brought down by Mavropanos on the right side of the box while trying to run up to a through ball played by Diaz.
- May 19, 2024 20:407’ MCI 1-0 WHU
De Bryune takes a shot from the left side of the box. Areola does well to push the ball away from danger.
- May 19, 2024 20:396’ MCI 1-0 WHU
Doku tries to pick out a teammate in the middle of the box. Zouma does well to clear the ball away from danger.
- May 19, 2024 20:385’ MCI 1-0 WHU
Perfect start for the reigning Champion. City is five points ahead of second-placed Arsenal at the moment, who is playing Everton at the Emirates stadium. City is keeping possession of the ball as expected.
- May 19, 2024 20:34GOAL2’ GOAAALL!! MCI 1-0 WHU
Phil Foden scores!! Bernado gets the ball on the right and gives it to Foden in the middle. He cuts to his left and takes his signature shot from the edge of the penalty box. The ball sails into the top left corner. What a start for City.
- May 19, 2024 20:33KICK OFF!! MCI 0-0 WHU
Manchester City kicks off the match shooting from left to right.
- May 19, 2024 20:28Minutes to Kick off!!
The players are making their way into the Etihad Stadium for the final time this season. Kyle Walker leads the reigning champion while Kurt Zouma leads West Ham United.
- May 19, 2024 20:15Kyle Walker will wear the armband in his 300th appearance for City
- May 19, 2024 20:10FOLLOW ARSENAL VS EVERTON HERE
- May 19, 2024 20:01LOOK AT HOW TABLE LOOKS BEFORE THE FINAL MATCHDAY KICKS OFF
- May 19, 2024 19:49Will Arsenal be able to pull off a miracle on the final day? What does Premier League history say?
- May 19, 2024 19:40Stefan Ortega starts for Man City. Find out why first keeper Ederson is not between the sticks today.
- May 19, 2024 19:30Manchester City starting XI
- May 19, 2024 19:30West Ham United starting XI
- May 19, 2024 19:28LINEUPS OUT SOON!!
- May 19, 2024 19:17PREVIEW
Manchester City stands on the brink of a historic fourth successive Premier League title, but Arsenal lies in wait hoping for a last-gasp slip from the leaders on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering team goes into the final day of the season with a two-point lead over second-placed Arsenal thanks to an eight-game winning streak.
City, which host West Ham knowing a win will seal the title, is the hot favourite to set a new standard for dominance in English football.
- May 19, 2024 19:17LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Manchester City and West Ham United will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on May 19, Sunday, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Manchester City and West Ham United can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom.
The match can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
