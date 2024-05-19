Arsenal vs Everton LIVE score, ARS 2-1 EVE, Premier League 2023-24: Havertz gives lead to Gunners but City still winning title at the moment

- May 19, 2024 22:23GOAL89’ GOALL! ARS 2-1 EVE! HAVERTZ SCORES FOR GUNNERS LEAD!
- May 19, 2024 22:2186’ ARS 1-1 EVE
Jesus gets the ball inside and tries to find the far corner with a curling effort. But Branthwaite is there again and makes an excellent block, sending the ball out for a corner.
- May 19, 2024 22:19YELLOW CARD84’ ARS 1-1 EVE
ARS booking: Havertz sees his 14th yellow card of the season, this time for dissent.
- May 19, 2024 22:1883’ ARS 1-1 EVE
Arsenal hits the woodwork again - Martinelli finds Smith-Rowe with a cross from the right. Smith-Rowe meets it with a volley, only to see his effort rattles the post.
- May 19, 2024 22:1480’ ARS 1-1 EVE
Martinelli flashes a cross across the face of the goal from the right flank but there were no Arsenal players to attack the ball.
- May 19, 2024 22:1480’ ARS 1-1 EVE
Time running out for Arsenal with 10 minutes plus added time to go. Not only do they have to score without reply, the Gunners also need West Ham to score at least two without reply as well.
- May 19, 2024 22:1278’ ARS 1-1 EVE
ARS sub: IN- Jesus OUT- Trossard
- May 19, 2024 22:1074’ ARS 1-1 EVE
EVE sub: IN- Chermiti OUT- Calvert-Lewin
- May 19, 2024 22:0873’ ARS 1-1 EVE
ARS booking: Timber sees a yellow card for his reckless challenge on McNeil.
- May 19, 2024 22:0772’ ARS 1-1 EVE
Trossard’s cut back finds Odegaard, who takes a touch before getting a shot away from just outside the Everton six-yard box. However, Pickford makes an excellent save to deny the Arsenal captain. Everton finally clears the ball to safety.
- May 19, 2024 22:0469’ ARS 1-1 EVE
ARS subs: IN- Timber, Emile Smith-Rowe OUT- Partey, White
- May 19, 2024 22:0368’ ARS 1-1 EVE
ARS booking: Rice is shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Tarkowski
- May 19, 2024 22:0267’ ARS 0-0 EVE
Martinelli dinks the ball inside the box and Havertz meets it with a header. But his effort rattles off the post and comes back into play. Arsenal come agonisingly close to taking a lead.
- May 19, 2024 22:0065’ ARS 0-0 EVE
Branthwaite gets the ball with a clearing header from an Arsenal corner. Rice gets the ball outside the box and shoots, aiming for the top corner. But he fails to keep his effort on target and the ball sails out for an Everton goalkick.
- May 19, 2024 21:5863’ ARS 0-0 EVE
Everton launches a counter-attack, which finishes with Calvert-Lewin cutting in and going for a curler from the edge of the box. He catches the shot well but Raya matches it with a good save.
- May 19, 2024 21:5560’ Bad news for Arsenal!
Rodri has found the net for Manchester City to restore its two-goal lead against West Ham. The Emirates has gone silent again.
- May 19, 2024 21:5460’ ARS 1-1 EVE
ARS sub: IN- Zinchenko OUT- Gabriel
- May 19, 2024 21:5358’ ARS 1-1 EVE
Gabriel is down and is receiving medical attention. It looks like he will not be able to continue and Zinchenko is warming up. So it will not be a like-for-like substitution.
- May 19, 2024 21:49YELLOW CARD54’ ARS 1-1 EVE
EVE booking: Doucoure gets a yellow card for getting into a minor tussle with Gabriel. That happened right in front of the assistant referee.
- May 19, 2024 21:4652’ ARS 1-1 EVE
Havertz looked to be clear on goal but Branthwaite makes an excellent recovery tackle to take the ball off the German international, allowing Pickford to collect the ball.
- May 19, 2024 21:45YELLOW CARD50’ ARS 1-1 EVE
EVE booking: Tarkowski sees a yellow card for Everton’s first booking of the match.
- May 19, 2024 21:4448’ ARS 1-1 EVE
The opening three minutes showed Arsenal’s urgency to grab the lead but Everton’s defence has kept an excellent shape till now. It will not be an easy task for Arteta’s boys against the Toffees.
- May 19, 2024 21:40Goals galore! - Premier League 2023-24 breaks all-time goal-scoring record for a season
- May 19, 2024 21:39Second-half!
Arsenal and Everton level at 1-1 as the second-half gets underway at the Emirates Stadium in London.
- May 19, 2024 21:24HALFTIMEHalf-time!
Scores level at 1-1 as the referee blows his whistle for half-time!
City leads West Ham 2-1 at the break. As things stand, City is still winning its fourth successive title.
- May 19, 2024 21:2245+7’ ARS 1-1 EVE
Partey goes for a first-time shot from a cutback from the left but his shot was always rising.
- May 19, 2024 21:2045+3’ ARS 1-1 EVE
Calvert-Lewin threatens the Arsenal goal from an Everton freekick but the Gunners backline does well to thwart the danger. Ultimately, Everton’s pressure leads to a foul in Arsenal’s favour.
- May 19, 2024 21:1945’ ARS 1-1 EVE
Seven minutes addd at the end of the first-half!
- May 19, 2024 21:1844’ Hope for the Gunners!
Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus has pulled a goal back for West Ham to reduced City’s lead to 2-1.
- May 19, 2024 21:14GOAL43’ GOALL! ARS 1-1 EVE! TOMIYASU EQUALISES!
It is an excellent reply from Arsenal as it has bagged an equaliser three minutes after going down. Martinelli makes an excellent run down the left and finds Tomiyasu with a cutback. Tomiyasu goes for a first-time shot and lashes the ball inside the net.
- May 19, 2024 21:10GOAL40’ GOOAALL! ARS 0-1 EVE! GUEYE SCORES!
There is your twist in the plot. Idrissa Gueye’s freekick gets a wicket deflection and rattles the back of the net. Raya is rooted to the spot. Despite the deflection, Gueye is credited with the goal as his shot was on target.
- May 19, 2024 21:1039’ ARS 0-0 EVE
Everton has a freekick in a dangerous position.
- May 19, 2024 21:10YELLOW CARD39’ ARS 0-0 EVE
ARS booking: Partney gets a yellow card for bringing down McNeil and stopping an Everton counter attack.
- May 19, 2024 21:0835’ ARS 0-0 EVE
It does not look good for Martinelli and was currently down on the ground, getting medical treatment for quite a while. He finally gets up and should be okay to continue. But he is still hobbling.
- May 19, 2024 21:0432’ ARS 0-0 EVE
Everton counters and the Arsenal players are caught out of position. Calvert -Lewin gets the ball in the final third and takes a shot after getting inside the Arsenal box. His first shot rattles the post and comes back into play. The Everton shoots at goal on the follow-up but hits the side-netting.
- May 19, 2024 20:5827’ ARS 0-0 EVE
Havertz is isolated in the final third but does well to keep the ball and make a run inside the box. He cuts in and shoots low but Branthwaite is there to make the block.
- May 19, 2024 20:5624’ ARS 0-0 EVE
Tomiyasu passes the ball tp Havertz on the left flank and the latter makes a run inside the Everton half. He pings a cross inside the box, looking for Martinelli but fails to find him. Pickford collects the ball.
- May 19, 2024 20:5220’ City doubles lead!
Further bad news for Arsenal fans as Phil Foden has grabbed a brace to give Manchester City a 2-0 lead against West Ham. Arsenal fans busy checking their phones and the noise has gone down at the Emirates.
- May 19, 2024 20:4716’ ARS 0-0 EVE
Martinelli gets inside the Everton box after a talismanic run. He shoots low, which is saved well by Pickford. The Brazilian tries to capitalise on the rebound but Coleman clears the ball in time.
- May 19, 2024 20:4614’ ARS 0-0 EVE
Rice crosses deep as Trossard tries to square the ball for Havertz with a first-time touch. However, the ball ricochets off Coleman and Pickford sends the ball out of play.
- May 19, 2024 20:4312’ ARS 0-0 EVE
A mistake at the back allows Arsenal to put pressure on the Everton backline. Declan Rice shoots at goal on the volley, but the connection is weak, allowing Pickford to dive and catch the ball.
- May 19, 2024 20:4210’ ARS 0-0 EVE
Everton is keeping an excellent defensive shape till now so patience will be the name of the game for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.
- May 19, 2024 20:376’ ARS 0-0 EVE
Rice clips a cross inside the box from the left with Tomiyasu heading the ball across goal at the far-post. However, his effort is not on target.
- May 19, 2024 20:36News from Manchester!
Phil Foden has scored within 90 seconds against West Ham United, which means as things stand, Man City is winning its fourth successive Premier League title.
- May 19, 2024 20:353’ ARS 0-0 EVE
Everton certainly going with a defensive 4-5-1 shape without the ball. Arsenal having a lot of possession inside its opponent’s half but has not been able to create any substantial openings till now.
- May 19, 2024 20:321’ ARS 0-0 EVE
Arsenal with already a sight at goal. Havertz shoots at goal from the edge of the box but his effort goes above the crossbar.
- May 19, 2024 20:30Kick-off!
The Arsenal vs Everton Premier League final matchday fixture is underway at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
How can Arsenal win the title? - It needs to win this match and hope that Man City loses against West Ham. Anything less than a loss for City would gift Guardiola’s men with a fourth successive title.
- May 19, 2024 20:22Manchester City is the favourite to win its fourth title on the trot - Follow live updates from our Man City vs West Ham blog
- May 19, 2024 20:06Why is Bukayo Saka not playing for Arsenal vs Everton in Premier League title decider match?
- May 19, 2024 19:46Can second-placed Arsenal win the title on the last day? What are its chances? Check our copy as we break it down for you.
- May 19, 2024 19:31Everton starting line-up!
- May 19, 2024 19:30Arsenal starting line-up!
- May 19, 2024 19:14Predicted XI
Arsenal: Raya(GK); White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard
Everton: Pickford(GK); Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Garner, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin
- May 19, 2024 19:00PREVIEW
Arsenal, at home to Everton in its final game, have been near flawless in 2024, with 15 wins and one draw, away to City, in 17 league matches.
However, the Gunners' costly 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa last month looks set to be decisive in a thrilling title race that also involved Liverpool until its recent stumbles.
However, the Gunners’ costly 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa last month looks set to be decisive in a thrilling title race that also involved Liverpool until its recent stumbles.
Arsenal, which finished second last year, must beat Everton and hope City fail to win if it is to end its 20-year wait for the title.
“The only thing that we discussed (with his players) is that we have to give ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day on Sunday, where the dream is still alive and is possible,” Mikel Arteta said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.
Read full preview HERE
Arsenal vs Everton: Gunners hope to dethrone Man City for Premier League title on final matchday
Arsenal finished second in the 2022-23 season, five points behind City. It last won the league title under manager Arsene Wenger in its 2003-04 “Invincibles” season.
When and where to watch Arsenal vs Everton?
The Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England on May 19. It is scheduled for a 8:30 PM IST kick-off.
How to watch Arsenal vs Everton on TV?
Arsenal vs Everton in the Premier League can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom.
How to live stream Arsenal vs Everton in India?
Arsenal vs Everton in the Premier League can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
