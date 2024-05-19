Arsenal vs Everton LIVE score, ARS 2-1 EVE, Premier League 2023-24: Havertz gives lead to Gunners but City still winning title at the moment

PREVIEW

Arsenal, at home to Everton in its final game, have been near flawless in 2024, with 15 wins and one draw, away to City, in 17 league matches.

However, the Gunners’ costly 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa last month looks set to be decisive in a thrilling title race that also involved Liverpool until its recent stumbles.

Arsenal, which finished second last year, must beat Everton and hope City fail to win if it is to end its 20-year wait for the title.

“The only thing that we discussed (with his players) is that we have to give ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day on Sunday, where the dream is still alive and is possible,” Mikel Arteta said at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Arsenal vs Everton: Gunners hope to dethrone Man City for Premier League title on final matchday Arsenal finished second in the 2022-23 season, five points behind City. It last won the league title under manager Arsene Wenger in its 2003-04 “Invincibles” season.

When and where to watch Arsenal vs Everton?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England on May 19. It is scheduled for a 8:30 PM IST kick-off.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton on TV?

Arsenal vs Everton in the Premier League can be watched on the Star Sports Network in India and the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Everton in India?

Arsenal vs Everton in the Premier League can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.