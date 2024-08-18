Udayan Mane & team prevail in Pro-Am event of Coimbatore Open 2024

Pune-based professional golfer Udayan Mane and his team, comprising amateurs J. Vijaya Kumar, V. Venkatesh and T.R.C Muralidharan, registered a score of 51.9 for the top honour in the Pro-Am event of the KGISL Coimbatore Open at the par-72 Coimbatore Golf Club course here on Sunday.

Chandigarh’s professional golfer Jairaj Singh Sandhu and his men consisting of amateurs Chetan Yellapurkar, Kenichi Takano and K. Subramaniam tallied 55.6 for second place.

Senthil Nallasamy and K. Prabhu Shanker went home merrier winning the straightest drive (Hole No.5) and the longest drive (Hole No.18) respectively. The former landed it five feet from the centre of the fairway, and the latter landed his drive at a distance of 305 yards.

V.R. Naren Kumar clinched the closest to the pin contest on hole 4, while Navin Babu did likewise on hole 16. Naren’s shot landed two feet and seven inches from the hole and Navin’s nine feet from the hole.