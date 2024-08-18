MagazineBuy Print

Udayan Mane & team prevail in Pro-Am event of Coimbatore Open 2024

Chandigarh’s professional golfer Jairaj Singh Sandhu and his men consisting of amateurs Chetan Yellapurkar, Kenichi Takano and K. Subramaniam tallied 55.6 for second place.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 18:22 IST , COIMBATORE

Rayan Rozario
The Pro-Am winners along with the other guests for the day.
The Pro-Am winners along with the other guests for the day.
infoIcon

The Pro-Am winners along with the other guests for the day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pune-based professional golfer Udayan Mane and his team, comprising amateurs J. Vijaya Kumar, V. Venkatesh and T.R.C Muralidharan, registered a score of 51.9 for the top honour in the Pro-Am event of the KGISL Coimbatore Open at the par-72 Coimbatore Golf Club course here on Sunday.

Chandigarh’s professional golfer Jairaj Singh Sandhu and his men consisting of amateurs Chetan Yellapurkar, Kenichi Takano and K. Subramaniam tallied 55.6 for second place.

ALSO READ | Rayhan Thomas wins Coimbatore Open, claims title on PGTI debut

Senthil Nallasamy and K. Prabhu Shanker went home merrier winning the straightest drive (Hole No.5) and the longest drive (Hole No.18) respectively. The former landed it five feet from the centre of the fairway, and the latter landed his drive at a distance of 305 yards.

V.R. Naren Kumar clinched the closest to the pin contest on hole 4, while Navin Babu did likewise on hole 16. Naren’s shot landed two feet and seven inches from the hole and Navin’s nine feet from the hole.

Udayan Mane

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
