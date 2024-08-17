Rayhan Thomas wins Coimbatore Open, claims title on PGTI debut

Rayhan Thomas played the waiting game and saved his best for the last and won the third KGiSL Coimbatore Open, powered by Prima Donna, at the par-72 Coimbatore Golf Club course here on Saturday.

Returning a card of four-under 68, the 24-year-old spurred the overall tally to 274 for his first professional title.

With a one-stroke lead, Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma did go into the final round with a slight advantage. Yet, Michele Ortolani took everyone by surprise with a scintillating front nine show featuring four birdies and an eagle that elevated him to the top. But, the Italian failed to convert a four-stroke edge into victory. The 27-year-old found the going tough on the back nine that saw him card three bogeys and a double bogey. And that dashed his dreams of finishing on top yet again.

Rayhan, the second player to win in his maiden PGTI appearance, handled the conditions like an experienced pro, the rough winds notwithstanding. Thai golfer Pariya Junhasavasdikul was the first to achieve the feat when he won the year-end Tour Championship in 2016 on debut.

With at least six players separated by a stroke or two, it could have been anybody’s game.

A birdie Rayhan fired on the 15th moved him into the sole lead. There on, he held his nerve to claim the title.

“I stuck to my game plan of being aggressive and firing birdies. I had a great time with my uncle (Major T.T. Thomas) on the bag and my sister (Sasha John) watching. I was confident as my game was sailing smooth, said Rayhan

One man’s joy is another man’s sorrow. “Golf can give you a lot of cheer and, at times, bring you down very quickly. I dumped my game with some bad decisions on the 10th and the 16th holes. But, I won‘ t let those last nine holes take away good memories here,” said Ortolani, who finished tied fourth.

Gurugram’s Manu Gandas (71-65-72-67) and overnight leader Akshay (69-65-71-71 ) had to rest content for the next two places.