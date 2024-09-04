MagazineBuy Print

LIV Golf set to open 2025 season in Riyadh

Currently in its third season, LIV Golf has played three events in Saudi Arabia, all at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club near Jeddah.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 11:19 IST , Riyadh - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File image of LIV Golf event in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
File image of LIV Golf event in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
infoIcon

File image of LIV Golf event in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

LIV Golf, the circuit bankrolled by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, will kick off its 2025 season by playing in the country’s capital city, Riyadh, for the first time.

The tournament, scheduled for Feb. 6-8, will be held at Riyadh Golf Club.

Currently in its third season, LIV Golf has played three events in Saudi Arabia, all at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club near Jeddah.

The tour’s announcement on Tuesday named the first four sites of the 2025 season.

“As we set our sights on 2025, LIV Golf is gearing up for our most ambitious season start to date,” LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said in a statement. “Since our debut in 2022, LIV Golf has played 34 tournaments in nine different countries across four continents. We are a global league with a global footprint, and we’re excited to kick off next season with four truly international events that will deliver our unique blend of elite golf, entertainment and culture to fans around the world.”

READ | Haeran Ryu rebounds from third-round meltdown to win the FM Championship

The week after the Riyadh event, the tour will play at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia. Talor Gooch won the Adelaide event in 2023, and Brendan Steele won it this year, when 94,000-plus fans attended the tournament.

LIV Golf Hong Kong is scheduled for March 7-9. The tour played at Hong Kong Golf Club for the first time this year, and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer emerged on top.

The next week, LIV Golf Singapore comes to Sentosa Golf Club for the third year in a row. Gooch won there in 2023, and Brooks Koepka got the victory in Singapore this year.

Two events remain on the 2024 tour. LIV Golf Chicago is scheduled for Sept. 13-15 at Bolingbrook (Ill.) Golf Club and the LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas is set for Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, from Sept. 20-22.

