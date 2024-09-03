Coping mechanisms in sport — A need for greater emphasis

Highly gifted athletes are indeed a rarity, requiring careful cultivation akin to nurturing a plant that thrives on proper watering and sunlight. An athlete’s path to success demands not only rigorous physical training but also the development of robust mental resilience. Success in an athletic career is often subjective, as it means different things to different individuals. While not every athlete attains the legendary status of icons like Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, or Sachin Tendulkar, what unites these high performers is their unwavering dedication to their sport, supported by meticulous mental and physical preparation.

The pressure to consistently perform at the highest levels is immense. Winning a race at the club or state level is commendable, but competing on the world stage—such as the Olympics—introduces an entirely different kind of pressure that can be overwhelming.

Consider the story of Graham Thorpe, the former Surrey and England cricketer who played 100 Test matches for his country. Tragically, Thorpe recently made headlines for taking his own life at the age of 55. His personal life was fraught with turmoil, and he battled mental health issues—a stark reminder of the significant toll a career in sports can exact. The psychological burden that accompanies such a career is often underestimated. Regardless of the sport, an athlete’s career is finite, and the pressures they face are considerable: Will they succeed? What if they don’t? How much pressure will they place on themselves?

Athletic identity plays a crucial role in an athlete’s life. This psychological construct reflects how strongly an individual identifies with their role as an athlete, significantly shaping their self-perception and interactions with the world. Closely linked to self-esteem, athletic identity can profoundly impact mental health, particularly during the transition out of sports.

In an exclusive interview with Sportstar, Dr. Robert C. Eklund, Associate Dean of Faculty Development and Advancement and Mode L. Stone, Distinguished Professor of Sport Psychology at Florida State University, discussed the importance of coping mechanisms and stress management.

He explained, “Coping involves intentional efforts to manage stress. Efforts to successfully manage stress stemming from interpersonal strife likely differ from successfully coping with stress arising from injury, goal frustration, organizational structures, financial deprivation, training regimens, etc.”

Coping mechanisms are crucial for athletes navigating the challenges of their environments, and these strategies are often more intricate than they may appear. Effective coping typically requires a blend of strategies to resolve conflicts and manage emotional responses, and the complexity of this process cannot be overstated.

Kinesiophobia, or the fear of movement, has recently become a significant area of research. Hardik Pandya, India’s ace all-rounder, had suffered a back injury during the Asia Cup in 2018 that sidelined him from the team for more than a year. Following an ankle sprain during a World Cup match in Pune in 2023, Pandya was ruled out of the tournament. For an athlete of his magnitude, immediate thoughts would be when I can return. Or will this injury prevent me from going full throttle?

Similarly, Shreyas Iyer endured a shoulder injury in 2021 and went through a prolonged rehabilitation process before re-entering the international arena. The field of athlete comebacks, particularly in the context of serious injuries, is receiving increasing research attention. As new insights emerge, there is hope that athletes will be better equipped and supported for effective comebacks, addressing fears of re-injury that may hinder their return to the sport.

Alarmingly, approximately one in six international athletes reports experiencing suicidal ideation. This statistic underscores the urgent need for preventive strategies. Athletes at high risk for such behaviour must receive appropriate support and resources to help them cope during challenging times. As the adage goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. By prioritising mental health alongside physical training, we can foster an environment where athletes excel in their sports and thrive as individuals, both during their careers and after retirement.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).