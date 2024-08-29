Bruises, bronzes and bountiful of courage: Amit Rohidas’ oscillating Paris 2024 Olympic journey

On the afternoon of August 4, 2024, as the time ticked towards 2 pm in India, those glued to their television sets and streaming devices were plunged into utter disbelief as the sound of the umpire’s whistle rung around the Yves du Manoir Stadium in Paris.

After what looked like a ritual video referral, the on-field umpire called forward India captain Harmanpreet Singh to explain his decision before brandishing a red card to defender Amit Rohidas.

The third umpire adjudged that Rohidas made an intentional move towards Will Calnan before lifting his stick and making contact with the opponent’s face.

After just 17 minutes on the clock, India found itself down to ten men against Great Britain in the Paris 2024 Olympics quarterfinal.

What’s worse? The team was without its vice-captain, key first rusher in penalty corner defence and a veteran of 190 caps.

From wielding peeled bamboo sticks in Saunamara village in Sundargarh to winning the Asian Games Gold and a first Olympic medal for the country in over 40 years, Rohidas had developed into a defensive rock for the national team. But for the remainder of the quarterfinal, what felt like an eon to the supporters, India had to make do without him.

“I was in no mood to go off the pitch when they showed me the red card,” Rohidas told Sportstar at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, recounting the incident.

“‘What mistake have I made? Why was I given such a big punishment?’ were my thoughts. According to me, that was not a red card.

“I did not want to leave the field, but the other players consoled me and asked me to go. After that, I was locked inside the changing room. I had no idea what happened in the next 40 minutes,” the 31-year-old said.

Much to Rohidas’ relief and that of the Indian public, the team managed to keep out Great Britain, the game ending 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

“After the 1-1 draw, Sreejesh bhai came in to pick up his stick. He uses a different stick for penalty shootouts. After he informed me about the shootout, I was confident. Everyone believes they have the upper hand during the shootout,” the defender said.

Rohidas’ confidence wasn’t misplaced. India’s towering keeper managed to force Conor Williamson wide before safely getting behind Phil Roper’s attempt to take India to the semifinal.

‘Unfulfilled dreams’

The nature of that red card meant Rohidas would have to sit out the semifinal against Germany as well. Despite the best efforts of Hockey India and the support staff in taking his case at the hearing that evening, he was handed a one-match suspension for the semifinal.

The Indian team’s ambition of improving the colour of its medal three years after Tokyo also took a beating, as its vice captain only had a spot in the gallery to contribute from. Despite a spirited performance, the team went down 2-3.

“We created more than the opposition, but they managed to put away their chances. But our team fought till the last second. I felt that if I had been there I could have done something about it,” he said.

Rohidas isn’t wrong when he says he could have altered the game’s eventual result. Germany’s first goal came through a Penalty Corner (PC), something he has perfected in blocking over the years as the first rusher. The second goal too came from a stroke following a PC.

‘Jigra’

Rohidas started his tryst with the position of first rusher right from his junior days. He wasn’t the best then he concedes, but a continuous learning process over a decade-long career has seen him perfect the art.

“Not everybody can defend a Penalty Corner. Usme jigra hona chahiye (They need to have courage),” he said with pride exuding from his eyes.

Amit Rohidas rushes out to block a penalty corner at the Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

“ Agar dum nahin hai toh kar nahi payenge (If they don’t have the guts they won’t be able to do it). My thought was, ‘What can I do for the country?’, ‘What can I do for the team?’. So I decided that I had to learn the trade better,” he added.

The Arjuna awardee said, a first rusher must always have two thoughts in his mind. One to cover the line of the direct shot while also being ready to adjust in case the opponent employs a variation.

“We [first rushers] are the ones that get hit first,” he said with a smirk. “All drag flickers think that they should attempt to shoot on the side of the first rusher.

“The ball comes at a speed of 150kmph and we have to stop it. It hits the body and causes pain too, despite the protective equipment we wear. I have got hit so many times that I’ve lost count but I understand it has helped the team,” he explained

Despite the gut-wrenching pain from the semifinal defeat against Germany, Team India had to buck up and go again just 24 hours later, facing Spain for a last chance at a medal.

“Whoever loses the semifinal is so low in morale that they don’t feel like playing the bronze medal match,” the 31-year-old said. “We had set out to achieve something and we weren’t able to do it, so it felt like we were in limbo.”

With Rohidas back on the turf, India managed to hold its nerve and beat Spain 2-1, equalling its feat from Tokyo.

“Our sorrow from the semifinal turned into smiles,” the Odisha player said. “The whole country celebrated. We did too in Paris. You must have seen how we celebrated in our changing room,” he added with a wide smile.

The young boy from Saunamara who followed the footsteps of his dad and the great Dilip Tirkey, was now a double Olympic medallist.

Etched on Rohidas’ right forearm, is a tattoo which says ‘Tokyo 2020’ and a symbol of Nike, the Greek Goddess of Victory beneath. “When I get time I will make the next one,” he says when asked about one for Paris.

“The first target was Paris 2024, which has been completed. The next target is the Asian Champions Trophy in China.”