Australian hockey player suspended over attempted cocaine purchase at Paris Olympics

Craig was arrested but released without charge after trying to purchase cocaine in Paris on August 7 during a night out after his Olympic campaign ended.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 10:47 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Tom Craig in action.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Tom Craig in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
Field hockey player Tom Craig has been suspended for 12 months by the sport’s Australian governing body for attempting to purchase cocaine at the Paris Olympics.

Craig was arrested but released without charge after trying to purchase the drug in Paris on August 7 during a night out after his Olympic campaign ended.

He faced Australian media in Paris after French prosecutors issued a statement confirming the now 29-year-old Olympian — a silver medalist at Tokyo three years ago — was given a criminal warning and released after spending a night in custody.

“Following an investigation into the arrest involving national men’s hockey team athlete Tom Craig at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Hockey Australia’s Integrity Unit has imposed a 12-month suspension,” the Hockey Australia statement said on Wednesday.

“Six months of this suspension will be served fully, with the remaining six months fully suspended, contingent upon meeting conduct and behavioral requirements.”

Hockey Australia said Craig would remain eligible for selection to the 2025 national men’s squad which is expected to be announced at the end of this year.

The Australian men’s team placed sixth in Paris.

Related Topics

Tom Craig /

Paris Olympics

