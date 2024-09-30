MagazineBuy Print

Americans clinch Presidents Cup for the 10th time on the trot

Sam Burns completed an unbeaten week, Russell Henley capped off his impressive debut in the Presidents Cup and Keegan Bradley delivered the clinching point when Si Woo Kim missed a 10-foot putt on the 18th hole.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 10:48 IST , MONTREAL - 2 MINS READ

AP
United States team member Collin Morikawa tosses the cup in the air during the trophy presentation at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Royal Montreal Golf Club Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 in Montreal.
United States team member Collin Morikawa tosses the cup in the air during the trophy presentation at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Royal Montreal Golf Club Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 in Montreal.
United States team member Collin Morikawa tosses the cup in the air during the trophy presentation at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Royal Montreal Golf Club Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 in Montreal. | Photo Credit: AP

Xander Schauffele ran off four straight birdies to lead an onslaught of red scores on the board Sunday, and the Americans made the outcome as inevitable as it usually is, winning the Presidents Cup for the 10th straight time.

Sam Burns completed an unbeaten week, Russell Henley capped off his impressive debut in the Presidents Cup and Keegan Bradley — the Ryder Cup captain next year — delivered the clinching point when Si Woo Kim missed a 10-foot putt on the 18th hole.

With five matches still on the course, the Americans had the 15 1/2 points required to win.

The Internationals needed everything to go right at Royal Montreal. All it could manage was a good fight and more tight matches, but no cup.

ALSO READ: Spanish Open: Hidalgo claims first European Tour victory with playoff win against Rahm

Its only victory since these matches for players from everywhere but Europe came in 1998 at Royal Melbourne, so long ago that Tiger Woods was making his Presidents Cup debut. The U.S. winning streak dates to a tie in South Africa in 2003.

The Americans made a winner out of captain Jim Furyk, who was at the helm in France five years ago when it lost to Europe in the Ryder Cup.

He sent out Schauffele in the opening match against Jason Day, and the cool Californian made five birdies in eight holes to seize control early. It ended on the 15th hole.

The Internationals picked up a point in the battle of Masters champions when Hideki Matsuyama took down Scottie Scheffler, and Corey Conners delivered an easy win over Tony Finau. But it was trailing 11-7 going into the 12 singles. It was never going to be enough.

