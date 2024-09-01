MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, September 1: Bogey-free round sees Diksha rise in 3rd round at Women’s Irish Open

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on September 1.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 13:44 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Diksha Dagar in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Diksha Dagar in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Diksha Dagar in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

GOLF

Bogey-free round sees Diksha rise in 3rd round at Women’s Irish Open

India’s Diksha Dagar played a bogey-free 4-under 69 and rose to T-31 from T-55 in the third round of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open.

Diksha, who shot 72-74 on the first two days, had four birdies between the sixth and the 12th with no bogeys, and is now 4-under for 54 holes.

A good finish will go a long way in restoring Diksha’s confidence after modest performances at the Olympic Games and missing the cut at the AIG Women’s Open.

The other three Indians, Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik and Ridhima Dilawari, missed the cut, as Diksha returned to form that had earned her victory at the Czech Ladies Open and a third place at Hero Women’s Indian Open last year.

England’s Annabel Dimmock fired a spectacular bogey-free 65 (-8) to move into top spot with one day remaining. She began the day three in shared fourth place after rounds of 72 (-1) and 66 (-7) at the O’Meara Course at Carton House.

She began with a birdie on the first before making further birdies on holes four, seven and nine. Dimmock added another birdie on the 10th before finishing in style with three birdies in her final four holes to seal the best round of the week with a 65 to sit at 16-under-par.

It was a record-breaking day in the tournament with 12,051 spectators arriving on Saturday -- the most people attending the tournament in a single day since it returned on the LET calendar in 2022.

Finland’s Ursula Wikstrom, who held the 36-hole lead, produced a round of 69 (-4) on day three to sit two shots behind leader Dimmock.

Italy’s Alessandra Fanali and Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes sit in shared third place on 12-under-par after they both carded a 70 (-3).

-PTI

Saptak Talwar in sight of Top-10 finish

Saptak Talwar was in sight of his first Top-10 finish on the Asian Tour after carding 3-under 68 to be placed tied-13th in the Mandiri Indonesia Open here.

Talwar, who plays regularly on the PGTI, is now 9-under 204 for three rounds.

Among the other Indians, Veer Ahlawat (69) was T-23, Khalin Joshi (70) was T-41, SSP Chawrasia (73) was T-48 and Gaganjeet Bhullar (70) was T-57. Indian-American Manav Shah, a winner on the PGA Tour Latin American, was also T-41.

-PTI

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

