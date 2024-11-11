 />
World University Shooting Championship: Gold for India in 10-metre air rifle; Moradiya bags silver in individual event

When the much-known shooters, Umamahesh Maddineni and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar were pushed out of the medals table, little-known Moradiya shot brilliantly in the climax.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 19:20 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
The World University shooting championship 10-metre air rifle medallists Smit Moradiya, champion Jiri Privratsky, and Maciej Kowalewicz.
The World University shooting championship 10-metre air rifle medallists Smit Moradiya, champion Jiri Privratsky, and Maciej Kowalewicz. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

The World University shooting championship 10-metre air rifle medallists Smit Moradiya, champion Jiri Privratsky, and Maciej Kowalewicz. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Smit Moradiya almost pulled off a coup, but was pipped by 0.1 points for gold by the seasoned Jiri Privratsky of the Czech Republic in the 10-metre air rifle event of the World University shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Monday.

When the much-known shooters, Umamahesh Maddineni and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar were pushed out of the medals table, little-known Moradiya shot brilliantly in the climax, winding up with a 10.8 that brought the roof down at the venue with applause.

It was the second individual gold for Jiri Privratsky, the 25-year-old who has 19 World Cup medals including nine gold, after his dominant show in the rifle 3-position event on Sunday.

It was some consolation for the host that the team won the gold, ahead of Korea and Hungary.

ALSO READ | World University shooting c’ship: India on top of medal tally; Palak, Amit clinch mixed air pistol gold

In the women’s rifle 3-position event, Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra tried hard despite having been stuck in the sixth position for a long and missed a medal by 0.6 points.

Sift had qualified for the final with a score of 587, but Manini Kaushik with the same score missed out. In fact, three spots in the final were made with 587, while three others missed out with the same score.

Sift, Manini and Vanshita Shahi won the team silver with 1755, one point behind Czech Republic and one point ahead of Germany.

In mixed trap, the non-Olympic event that does not feature a final, Indian teams won the silver and bronze medals behind the Czech Republic.

The results:
10m air rifle:
Men: 1. Jiri Privratsky (Cze) 252.2 (637.7); 2. Smit Moradiya 252.1 (630.0); 3. Maciej Kowalewicz (Pol) 230.1(625.9); 4. Umamahesh Maddneni 208.8 (629.8); 5. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 187.7 (628.3).
Team: 1. India 1888.1; 2. Korea 1874.7; 3. Hungary 1866.2.
50m rifle 3-position:
Women: 1. Gathe Girard (Fra) 462.3 (590); 2. Julia Piotrowska (Pol) 462.0 (591); 3. Anna Janssen (Ger) 450.2 (589); 4. Sift Kaur Samra 439.6 (587); 9. Manini Kaushik 587; 27. Vanshika Shahi 581.
Team: 1. Czech Republic 1756; 2. India 1755; 3. Germany 1754.
Mixed trap:
1. Czech Republic (Zina Hrdlickova, Jan Palacky) 140; 2. India-2 (Kirti Gupta, Jungsher Singh Virk) 138; 3. India (Aashima Ahlawat, Bakhtyaruddin Malek) 137.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

