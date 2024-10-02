MagazineBuy Print

Dunhill Links C’Ship: PGA Tour commissioner and Saudi fund governor paired at pro-am event in Scotland

PGA tour commissioner Monahan is paired with Billy Horschel, while Al-Rumayyan is playing with Dean Burmester of South Africa, one of 14 players from LIV Golf in the field.

Published : Oct 02, 2024 10:29 IST - 2 MINS READ

Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour looks on during a practice round before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at the Old Course at St Andrews on October 01, 2024, in St Andrews, Scotland.
Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour looks on during a practice round before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at the Old Course at St Andrews on October 01, 2024, in St Andrews, Scotland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour looks on during a practice round before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at the Old Course at St Andrews on October 01, 2024, in St Andrews, Scotland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Three weeks after PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan met with Saudi Arabia’s financial backer of LIV Golf, they will be together again this week in Scotland, this time inside the ropes.

Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Public Investment Fund that supports the PGA Tour’s rival league, are playing together in the Dunhill Links Championship on the European tour. The tournament starts Thursday.

Monahan is paired with Billy Horschel, while Al-Rumayyan is playing with Dean Burmester of South Africa, one of 14 players from LIV Golf in the field.

In the group directly behind them at Carnoustie will be Rory McIlroy, who will be playing with his father.

Monahan and Al-Rumayyan were involved in meetings in New York on September 11 and 12 as the two sides tried to work out a deal in which PIF would become a minority investor in PGA Tour Enterprises. They also tried to figure out a team concept and bring the sides together.

The PGA Tour has banned players who defected to LIV Golf, which launched in June 2022. The European tour has allowed players to return to certain events provided they take care of sanctions, a combination of suspensions and fines.

ALSO READ: Americans clinch Presidents Cup for the 10th time on the trot

Jon Rahm is playing the Dunhill while he appeals his fines. A ruling on that — an independent panel previously ruled in favour of the European tour — is not expected until next year.

Guy Kinnings, the CEO of the European tour, also was part of the New York meetings and will be at the Dunhill Links. Kinnings expressed optimism that discussions were headed in the right direction although he said, “Long way to go. A lot of detail, complicated stuff to be done.” There had been concern negotiations had stalled with little movement since June. The LIV Golf League ended on Sept. 22, and the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs ended at the end of August.

The tournament pairs a professional with an amateur for three rounds at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. Al-Rumayyan also played in the Dunhill a year ago. Monahan has occasionally played in the AT&T Pebble Beach under a similar format. 

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
