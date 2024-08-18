MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Francesco Bagnaia wins Austrian MotoGP, takes championship lead

Two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday to complete a weekend double and go five points clear at the top of the world championship.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 18:39 IST , Austria - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Team’s Francesco Bagnaia celebrates on the podium after winning the Austrian MotoGP.
Team’s Francesco Bagnaia celebrates on the podium after winning the Austrian MotoGP. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Team’s Francesco Bagnaia celebrates on the podium after winning the Austrian MotoGP. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday to complete a weekend double and go five points clear at the top of the world championship, taking the chequered flag ahead of his rival Jorge Martin.

The Italian Ducati rider, who qualified second on the grid after dominating practice and winning the sprint on Saturday, overtook Prima Pramac Racing’s Martin on the second lap.

Having smashed the lap record to take pole position at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on Saturday, Martin finished second. Enea Bastianini came third to complete an all-Ducati podium.

Bagnaia’s victory moved him up to 275 points, five more than Martin, with Bastianini maintaining his hold on third place on 214.

READ | Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia outpaces Martin to win sprint race

“The pace was incredible. I think Jorge and I did something unbelievable in terms of speed and consistency,” Bagnaia told reporters.

“I was just trying to do a little better than him every lap to open a gap because I knew that in the last laps anything could happen here with the rear tyre.

“But I’m very happy... I want to say thanks to all my team and to the academy for the work they are doing every day. It’s a special day for us.”

There was no stopping Bagnaia once he had clear road ahead of him as Martin struggled to match his pace. Bagnaia crossed the finish line well ahead of the chasing pack to win his third consecutive Austrian Grand Prix.

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, third-quickest in qualifying, made up several positions to finish fourth after getting off to a poor start by going wide in the opening lap.

The 31-year-old had also crashed out of the sprint and now sits fourth in the championship standings. 

Related Topics

MotoGP /

Francesco Bagnaia /

Jorge Martin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. All-rounder Salman relishes prospect of serving as Pakistan’s sole spinner in upcoming test
    AP
  2. Francesco Bagnaia wins Austrian MotoGP, takes championship lead
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024: USA maintains Olympic medal tally domination amidst growing global competition
    Aditya Padinjat
  4. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor
    Team Sportstar
  5. Udayan Mane & team prevail in Pro-Am event of Coimbatore Open 2024
    Rayan Rozario
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. Francesco Bagnaia wins Austrian MotoGP, takes championship lead
    Reuters
  2. Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia outpaces Martin to win sprint race
    AFP
  3. Morbidelli to join Rossi’s Ducati-VR46 for 2025 MotoGP season
    AFP
  4. MotoGP: Ducati’s Bastianini wins British Grand Prix, Martin finishes second to lead championship
    Reuters
  5. MotoGP: Ducati’s Bastianini wins British Grand Prix sprint, Bagnaia crashes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. All-rounder Salman relishes prospect of serving as Pakistan’s sole spinner in upcoming test
    AP
  2. Francesco Bagnaia wins Austrian MotoGP, takes championship lead
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024: USA maintains Olympic medal tally domination amidst growing global competition
    Aditya Padinjat
  4. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor
    Team Sportstar
  5. Udayan Mane & team prevail in Pro-Am event of Coimbatore Open 2024
    Rayan Rozario
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment