MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia outpaces Martin to win sprint race

Italian Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia raced clear to win the Austrian MotoGP sprint on Saturday and join Jorge Martin at the top of the championship standings.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 19:30 IST , Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia in action.
Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italian Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia raced clear to win the Austrian MotoGP sprint on Saturday and join Jorge Martin at the top of the championship standings.

Spaniard Martin of Ducati-Pramac finished second, while compatriot Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia completed the podium.

The reigning two-time MotoGP champion Bagnaia completed the 14 laps in 20 minutes 59.768 seconds, 4.673sec faster than pole-sitter Martin, who was hit with a penalty early in the sprint.

READ | MotoGP: Martin breaks lap record to bag pole position at Austrian Grand Prix

The duo now sit tied at the top of the championship standings ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix, both on 250 points.

Enea Bastianini, fresh off a sprint-GP double at the British MotoGP, finished fourth on his Ducati and KTM’s Australian rider Jack Miller raced through in fifth place.

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez started third but slid off his Ducati-Gresini bike with five laps to go and did not finish.

Related Topics

Francesco Bagnaia /

MotoGP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-24: Salah, Jota goals guide to Liverpool to win as Slot starts on a high
    Reuters
  2. Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia outpaces Martin to win sprint race
    AFP
  3. Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE updates, Premier League 2024-25: Lineups out, Score, ARS v WOL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ipswich Town vs Liverpool highlights, IPS 0-2 LIV, Premier League 2024-25: Salah, Jota goals lead Reds to win in opening fixture
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Hoffenheim signs Czech forward Hlozek from champion Bayer Leverkusen
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia outpaces Martin to win sprint race
    AFP
  2. Morbidelli to join Rossi’s Ducati-VR46 for 2025 MotoGP season
    AFP
  3. MotoGP: Ducati’s Bastianini wins British Grand Prix, Martin finishes second to lead championship
    Reuters
  4. MotoGP: Ducati’s Bastianini wins British Grand Prix sprint, Bagnaia crashes
    Reuters
  5. MotoGP: Aprilia’s Espargaro breaks Silverstone lap record to storm to pole at British Grand Prix
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-24: Salah, Jota goals guide to Liverpool to win as Slot starts on a high
    Reuters
  2. Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia outpaces Martin to win sprint race
    AFP
  3. Arsenal vs Wolves LIVE updates, Premier League 2024-25: Lineups out, Score, ARS v WOL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ipswich Town vs Liverpool highlights, IPS 0-2 LIV, Premier League 2024-25: Salah, Jota goals lead Reds to win in opening fixture
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Hoffenheim signs Czech forward Hlozek from champion Bayer Leverkusen
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment