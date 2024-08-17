MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP: Martin breaks lap record to bag pole position at Austrian Grand Prix

Bagnaia set the second-fastest time after dominating practice on Friday, with six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who is fourth in the championship, completing the front row.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 17:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Prima Pramac Racing’s Spanish rider Jorge Martin competes during the second free practice session of the Austrian MotoGP weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on August 17, 2024..
Prima Pramac Racing’s Spanish rider Jorge Martin competes during the second free practice session of the Austrian MotoGP weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on August 17, 2024.. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Prima Pramac Racing’s Spanish rider Jorge Martin competes during the second free practice session of the Austrian MotoGP weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on August 17, 2024.. | Photo Credit: AFP

World championship leader Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing set a lap record to take pole position ahead of twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who leads Bagnaia by three points in the championship standings, finished top with a time of one minute 27.748 seconds at the Red Bull Ring.

Martin, nursing a minor finger injury, will have the chance to stretch his lead in Saturday’s sprint.

“It was difficult. Yesterday I had this cut on my finger that I thought was going to get better but this morning it was really painful. They just stitched me and at least I can ride,” Martin said.

“While riding is not a big problem, I was able to work well in the morning, even if it’s obviously disturbing me a little bit.

ALSO READ: Morbidelli to join Rossi’s Ducati-VR46 for 2025 MotoGP season

“But now I feel confident for the evening. (This is) a really nice track for me.”

Bagnaia set the second-fastest time after dominating practice on Friday, with six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who is fourth in the championship, completing the front row.

Aleix Espargaro was fourth quickest, with Jack Miller, Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini in fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

