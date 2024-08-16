Italian rider Franco Morbidelli will make the switch to the Valentino Rossi-owned Ducati-VR46 team in MotoGP next season, it was announced on Friday.
The 29-year-old Morbidelli, a former Moto2 champion currently riding for Ducati-Pramac, is 12th in the standings at the halfway stage of the season.
Morbidelli finished runner-up in the 2020 championship but has struggled to replicate that form, recording just one podium finish since.
Despite having the same bike as MotoGP leader Jorge Martin, Morbidelli trails his Spanish team-mate by 180 points.
READ | ‘Super good or disaster’, says Bagnaia on Marquez as Ducati teammate
Morbidelli will line up alongside Fabio Di Giannantonio at VR-46 next season.
Latest on Sportstar
- Morbidelli to join Rossi’s Ducati-VR46 for 2025 MotoGP season
- PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 2
- PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse?
- PKL 2024 Auction Live Updates, Day 2: Rahul Chaudhari goes unsold, Bengal Warriorz buys newcomer Arjun Rathi for 41 lakhs
- Man City winger Oscar Bobb out of action for up to four months after breaking his leg in training
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE