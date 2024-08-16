MagazineBuy Print

Morbidelli to join Rossi’s Ducati-VR46 for 2025 MotoGP season

Morbidelli, a former Moto2 champion currently riding for Ducati-Pramac, is 12th in the standings at the halfway stage of the season.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 17:57 IST , Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File image of Franco Morbidelli
File image of Franco Morbidelli | Photo Credit: REUTERS
File image of Franco Morbidelli | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italian rider Franco Morbidelli will make the switch to the Valentino Rossi-owned Ducati-VR46 team in MotoGP next season, it was announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old Morbidelli, a former Moto2 champion currently riding for Ducati-Pramac, is 12th in the standings at the halfway stage of the season.

Morbidelli finished runner-up in the 2020 championship but has struggled to replicate that form, recording just one podium finish since.

Despite having the same bike as MotoGP leader Jorge Martin, Morbidelli trails his Spanish team-mate by 180 points.

READ | ‘Super good or disaster’, says Bagnaia on Marquez as Ducati teammate

Morbidelli will line up alongside Fabio Di Giannantonio at VR-46 next season.

