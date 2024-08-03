MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP: Ducati’s Bastianini wins British Grand Prix sprint, Bagnaia crashes

The 26-year-old Bastianini had qualified third on the grid but took the lead from world championship contender Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing on the sixth lap.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 21:08 IST , SILVERSTONE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ducati’s Enea Bastianini won the Britsh MotoGP sprint.
Ducati's Enea Bastianini won the Britsh MotoGP sprint. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ducati’s Enea Bastianini won the Britsh MotoGP sprint. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Enea Bastianini of Ducati produced a scintillating performance to win his first sprint at the British Grand Prix on Saturday, as two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia failed to stretch his world championship lead after a crash.

The 26-year-old Bastianini had qualified third on the grid but took the lead from world championship contender Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing on the sixth lap.

ALSO READ | Red Bull sporting director Wheatley to lead Audi F1 team

Martin had shot off the line to take the lead over polesitter Aleix Espargaro despite starting fourth and reduced the gap to Bagnaia by just one point in the championship ahead of Sunday’s race.

Aprilia’s Espargaro, who earlier smashed the lap record in the final moments of qualifying to clinch his second pole position of the season, was under constant pressure from Martin and managed to finish third.

Bagnaia suffered a crash at turn four, while six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing also crashed out.

Related Topics

Francesco Bagnaia /

Enea Bastianini /

British Grand Prix /

MotoGP

