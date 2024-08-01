MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP: Alex Rins extends Yamaha deal until 2026

Rins, a six-time MotoGP race winner, joined Yamaha from LCR Honda for the 2024 season and will continue to race alongside Fabio Quartararo, who also extended his contract until 2026 earlier this year.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 20:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Alex Rins of Spain and LCR Honda Castrol celebrate the victory on the podium at the end of the MotoGP race during the MotoGP Of The Americas - Race on April 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Alex Rins of Spain and LCR Honda Castrol celebrate the victory on the podium at the end of the MotoGP race during the MotoGP Of The Americas - Race on April 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Alex Rins of Spain and LCR Honda Castrol celebrate the victory on the podium at the end of the MotoGP race during the MotoGP Of The Americas - Race on April 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Spaniard Alex Rins will remain with the Yamaha MotoGP Team for the 2025 and 2026 seasons after signing a two-year contract extension, the Japanese manufacturer announced on Thursday.

Rins, a six-time MotoGP race winner, joined Yamaha from LCR Honda for the 2024 season and will continue to race alongside Fabio Quartararo, who also extended his contract until 2026 earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Red Bull sporting director Wheatley to lead Audi F1 team

“Alex is not only a very talented and fast rider, but he is also technically savvy, a hard worker, and a real team player,” Lin Jarvis, Yamaha managing director, said.

“The collaboration between Alex and Fabio gives Yamaha the confidence that together they can strengthen the bike development project.”

Rins, 28, recently underwent surgery on his wrist and ankle after a crash at the Dutch GP but will return to action at the British GP this weekend.

