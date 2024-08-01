MotoGP: Alex Rins extends Yamaha deal until 2026

Spaniard Alex Rins will remain with the Yamaha MotoGP Team for the 2025 and 2026 seasons after signing a two-year contract extension, the Japanese manufacturer announced on Thursday.

Rins, a six-time MotoGP race winner, joined Yamaha from LCR Honda for the 2024 season and will continue to race alongside Fabio Quartararo, who also extended his contract until 2026 earlier this year.

“Alex is not only a very talented and fast rider, but he is also technically savvy, a hard worker, and a real team player,” Lin Jarvis, Yamaha managing director, said.

“The collaboration between Alex and Fabio gives Yamaha the confidence that together they can strengthen the bike development project.”

Rins, 28, recently underwent surgery on his wrist and ankle after a crash at the Dutch GP but will return to action at the British GP this weekend.