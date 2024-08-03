MagazineBuy Print

MotoGP: Aprilia’s Espargaro breaks Silverstone lap record to storm to pole at British Grand Prix

Ducati’s Bagnaia looked on course to take pole with a scorching lap but was bumped out from the top spot by 35-year-old Espargaro’s late effort who will retire at the end of the 2024 season.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 17:20 IST , SILVERSTONE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro at Silverstone.
Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro at Silverstone. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro at Silverstone. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia smashed the lap record in the final moments of the second qualifying to clinch his second pole position of the season at the British Grand Prix on Saturday, while twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia finished second.

Ducati’s Bagnaia looked on course to take pole with a scorching lap but was bumped out from the top spot by 35-year-old Espargaro’s late effort. Espargaro announced in May that he will retire at the end of the 2024 season.

Espargaro, who announced in May that he will retire at the end of the 2024 season, went fastest with a time of 1:57.309.

“This lap was amazing,” Espargaro said. “I risked a lot. It was not my plan to risk like that.

“I did a really good lap with the first soft tire... and then I said to myself, you have to try, you have to go full or nothing... The lap was just perfect... an unbelievable lap with these conditions.”

ALSO READ | Red Bull sporting director Wheatley to lead Audi F1 team

Enea Bastianini of Ducati finished third fastest. World championship contender Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing, who will switch to Aprilia from the 2025 season, came into qualifying at Silverstone off the back of strong practice sessions but managed to come fourth.

Martin trails Bagnaia by 10 points and will have the opportunity to close that gap during the sprint later on Saturday.

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez of Gresini Racing, third in the championship, came in seventh.

Alex Marquez, Brad Binder, Maverick Vinales, Pedro Acosta, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Jack Miller and Marco Bezzecchi rounded up the top 12.

