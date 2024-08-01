MagazineBuy Print

Health Ministry suggests BCCI, SAI to prevent surrogate advertisements on tobacco and alcohol-related products

The letter comes amidst the growing public health concerns linked to tobacco use, and the Global Adult Tobacco Survey attributing nearly 13.5 lakh deaths annually to tobacco-related causes.

Published : Aug 01, 2024 22:16 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
A general view during day one of the Second Test match in the series between India and Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
A general view during day one of the Second Test match in the series between India and Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through its Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), has suggested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) to prevent surrogate advertisement of tobacco or alcohol related products by the cricketers and the athletes.

In a letter to the BCCI president Roger Binny and SAI Director General Sandip Pradhan on Thursday, which  Sportstar has seen, Prof. (Dr.) Atul Goel, the Director of Health Services has requested both the outfits to sign an anti-tobacco Declaration of Interest form and also refrain from promoting surrogacy advertising of tobacco or alcohol related products in the events hosted by the BCCI and SAI.

“The BCCI is entrusted with the objectives of laying down policies, roadmap, guidelines for promotion of the game of cricket (and its governance) keeping in mind the players and cricket fans of India. Sportspersons, especially cricketers are role models for the society, especially the youngsters, for promoting a healthy, active and productive lifestyle and it is disheartening to see surrogate advertisements of tobacco and/or alcohol related products by some of the most well known cricketers and famous actors during cricketing events such as the IPL,” Dr. Goel wrote to Binny.

READ MORE | WHO urges enforcement of tobacco ad bans at sporting events

Suggesting that the Board should issue directives to the cricketers under its ambit to refrain from surrogate promotion, partnership or advertisement of tobacco and related products, the letter further mentioned: “It is hereby requested not to allow such surrogate advertisements by other sporting events of the BCCI, such as the IPL…”

Similar requests have been made to the SAI DG as well.

Interestingly, since IPL’s inception in 2008, a few leading alcohol and tobacco brands have partnered with the franchises, majorly through surrogacy advertising. United Spirits (USL), India’s leading liquor producer, is the owner of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchises in the IPL and Women’s Premier League.

The government’s stance aligns with existing regulations under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). The letter comes amidst the growing public health concerns linked to tobacco use, and the Global Adult Tobacco Survey attributing nearly 13.5 lakh deaths annually to tobacco-related causes.

Related Topics

BCCI /

SAI /

Sports Authority of India

