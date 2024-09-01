MagazineBuy Print

Aragon MotoGP: Marc Marquez beats Jorge Martin to end three-year barren spell

The six-time MotoGP champion, whose last grand prix win was back in 2021, completed a dream weekend after claiming Saturday’s sprint by an equally wide margin on his Ducati satellite Gresini bike.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 19:15 IST , Alcaniz, Spain - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Gresini Racing MotoGP’s Marc Marquez celebrates after winning the Aragon MotoGP.
Gresini Racing MotoGP’s Marc Marquez celebrates after winning the Aragon MotoGP. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gresini Racing MotoGP’s Marc Marquez celebrates after winning the Aragon MotoGP. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Marc Marquez conjured a magical performance in front of his home fans at the Aragon MotoGP on Sunday to end a three-year winless run.

The six-time MotoGP champion, whose last grand prix win was back in 2021, completed a dream weekend after claiming Saturday’s sprint by an equally wide margin on his Ducati satellite Gresini bike.

He took the chequered flag by almost five seconds from Jorge Martin with Pedro Acosta in third.

Marquez then did a victory lap hopping off his bike to kiss the ground and perform an impromptu dance in front of his ecstatic supporters.

Martin leads the riders standings by 23 points after double world champion Francesco Bagnaia crashed out, five laps from the line.

