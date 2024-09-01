MagazineBuy Print

Formula 3: Fornaroli wins F3 driver’s title without winning a race

In a curtain-raiser for the Formula One Grand Prix later in the day, the 19-year-old overtook Australian Christian Mansell on the final corner of the 10-race season to grab third place and snatch the title.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 18:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Third placed Leonardo Fornaroli of Italy and Trident (4) celebrates on the podium during the Round 1 Sakhir Sprint race of the Formula 3 Championship at Bahrain International Circuit.
FILE PHOTO: Third placed Leonardo Fornaroli of Italy and Trident (4) celebrates on the podium during the Round 1 Sakhir Sprint race of the Formula 3 Championship at Bahrain International Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Third placed Leonardo Fornaroli of Italy and Trident (4) celebrates on the podium during the Round 1 Sakhir Sprint race of the Formula 3 Championship at Bahrain International Circuit. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Italian teenager Leonardo Fornaroli clinched the Formula 3 championship at Monza on Sunday after a campaign in which he did not win a single race.

In a curtain-raiser for the Formula One Grand Prix later in the day, the 19-year-old overtook Australian Christian Mansell on the final corner of the 10-race season to grab third place and snatch the title.

That manoeuvre gave Fornaroli five extra points. He edged Alpine F1 junior Gabriele Mini, who was second in the race and the season standings, by two points, to become the first Italian to take the F3 title.

Fornaroli’s French team-mate at Trident, Sami Meguetounif, won the race.

Fornaroli was second entering the penultimate lap but both Mini and Mansell overtook.

“Not my race actually I have to say because I did plenty of mistakes,” Fornaroli said. “We managed to recover at the end in the last corner to get third place and the championship as well. It’s been a great season, even without a win, we managed to win the title.”

Related Topics

Formula One /

FIA Formula 3 /

Alpine F1

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
