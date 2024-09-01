F1 Italian Grand Prix Live updates: Piastri takes the lead, Leclerc moves past Norris; Verstappen currently sixth

Toggle through the above interactive using the buttons on the right top corner to track all the live action from the Italian Grand Prix.
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2024 Qualifying report
Lando Norris swept to his second successive pole position, and third in four races, in a McLaren front row sweep with team mate Oscar Piastri in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.
George Russell will line up third for Mercedes and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fourth and fifth with an upgraded car.
Red Bull’s Formula One leader Max Verstappen qualified only seventh, one place behind Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton who had been fastest in final practice.
Verstappen leads Norris by 70 points with nine races remaining but the Briton could take a chunk out of that on Sunday.
“Another pole which is amazing,” said Norris, who qualified fastest also in the Netherlands last Saturday before winning on Sunday.
His pole time of one minute 19.327 seconds, on a sunny afternoon in the former royal park near Milan, was 0.109 quicker than Piastri’s best effort with Russell 0.113 off the pace and Leclerc 0.134.
- Reuters
Where can we watch F1 in India?
