Live

F1 Italian Grand Prix Live updates: Piastri takes the lead, Leclerc moves past Norris; Verstappen currently sixth

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the F1 Italian Grand Prix 2024 being held in Monza on Sunday.

Updated : Sep 01, 2024 18:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
McLaren’s Lando Norris in action during qualifying ahead of the F1 Italian Grand Prix.
McLaren’s Lando Norris in action during qualifying ahead of the F1 Italian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
McLaren’s Lando Norris in action during qualifying ahead of the F1 Italian Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Toggle through the above interactive using the buttons on the right top corner to track all the live action from the Italian Grand Prix.

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2024 Qualifying report

Lando Norris swept to his second successive pole position, and third in four races, in a McLaren front row sweep with team mate Oscar Piastri in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.

George Russell will line up third for Mercedes and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fourth and fifth with an upgraded car.

Red Bull’s Formula One leader Max Verstappen qualified only seventh, one place behind Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton who had been fastest in final practice.

Verstappen leads Norris by 70 points with nine races remaining but the Briton could take a chunk out of that on Sunday.

“Another pole which is amazing,” said Norris, who qualified fastest also in the Netherlands last Saturday before winning on Sunday.

His pole time of one minute 19.327 seconds, on a sunny afternoon in the former royal park near Milan, was 0.109 quicker than Piastri’s best effort with Russell 0.113 off the pace and Leclerc 0.134.

- Reuters

Where can we watch F1 in India?
The FIA Formula 1 World Championship races will be streamed in India only through F1 TV Pro on a subscription basis or via the Fancode app and website. The races will not be available to view on television.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
