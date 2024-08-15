MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MotoGP: Japanese rider Ogura signs two-year contract with Trackhouse

The 23-year-old has made steady strides through the ranks, finishing third in the 2020 Moto3 championship and runner-up in the 2022 Moto2 title hunt.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 19:48 IST , Spielberg bei Knittelfeld - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Ai Ogura has made steady strides through the ranks, finishing third in the 2020 Moto3 championship and runner-up in the 2022 Moto2 title hunt.
FILE PHOTO: Ai Ogura has made steady strides through the ranks, finishing third in the 2020 Moto3 championship and runner-up in the 2022 Moto2 title hunt. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ai Ogura has made steady strides through the ranks, finishing third in the 2020 Moto3 championship and runner-up in the 2022 Moto2 title hunt. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Japanese rider Ai Ogura will step up to MotoGP next season after signing a two-season contract with Trackhouse, the Aprilia satellite team announced on Thursday on the sidelines of the Austrian Grand Prix.

The 23-year-old has made steady strides through the ranks, finishing third in the 2020 Moto3 championship and runner-up in the 2022 Moto2 title hunt.

He has won two races in Moto2 this season and is currently in second place, just 18 points behind championship leader Sergio Garcia of Spain.

Ogura will partner Raul Fernandez, who signed a contract extension with Trackhouse last month, with Miguel Oliveira leaving the team.

Related stories

Related Topics

MotoGP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2024: Haryana Steelers buys Mohammadreza Shadloui for 2.07 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. MotoGP: Japanese rider Ogura signs two-year contract with Trackhouse
    AFP
  3. PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Mohammadreza Shadloui to Haryana Steelers; Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Pochettino agrees to become U.S. men’s soccer coach
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. MotoGP: Japanese rider Ogura signs two-year contract with Trackhouse
    AFP
  2. Formula One: Carlos Sainz signs with Williams Racing for 2025-26
    Reuters
  3. Chennai to host India’s first night race on street circuit at Indian Racing Festival
    Kavita Menon
  4. Formula One: Esteban Ocon to race for Haas next season
    Reuters
  5. Motorsport weekend wrap: India’s Kush Maini, Atiqa Mir, Akshay Bohra star with victories
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2024: Haryana Steelers buys Mohammadreza Shadloui for 2.07 crore
    Team Sportstar
  2. MotoGP: Japanese rider Ogura signs two-year contract with Trackhouse
    AFP
  3. PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Mohammadreza Shadloui to Haryana Steelers; Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Pochettino agrees to become U.S. men’s soccer coach
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment