Chelsea vs Man City LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch CHE v MCI, Preview, Predicted 11

Man City manager Pep Guardiola admits the current squad is some distance from the well-oiled machine that won its past nine league fixtures to edge the Gunners.

Published : Aug 17, 2024 22:55 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE - Manchester City’s Erling Haaland smiles as he celebrates his second-half goal against Chelsea during an FC Series soccer match, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
FILE - Manchester City's Erling Haaland smiles as he celebrates his second-half goal against Chelsea during an FC Series soccer match, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Manchester City’s Erling Haaland smiles as he celebrates his second-half goal against Chelsea during an FC Series soccer match, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Manchester City will begin its campaign to win a record fifth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday with a visit to a Chelsea side beginning life under yet another new manager in Enzo Maresca.

City already is the all-time record holder for consecutive English league titles after winning its fourth straight last season and finishing two points above runner-up Arsenal.

But manager Pep Guardiola admits the current squad is some distance from the well-oiled machine that won its past nine league fixtures to edge the Gunners.

Striker Julian Alvarez has completed a move to Atletico Madrid, and the influential Rodri already has been ruled out for Sunday. The latter had been given extended time off during preseason after helping Spain win the 2024 European Championships.

Read full preview HERE

PREDICTED XI

Chelsea: Sanchez(GK); Gusto, W. Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia, Caicedo; Neto, Nkunku, Palmer

Manchester City: Ederson(GK); Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Bernardo, Kovacic; Savinho, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland

When and where is the Premier League 2024-25 fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City kicking-off?
The Premier League 2024-25 fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City will kick-off at 9 PM at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in England on Sunday, August 18, 2024.
Where can you watch the Premier League 2024-25 fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City?
The Premier League 2024-25 fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.
Where can you live stream the Premier League 2024-25 fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City?
The Premier League 2024-25 fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

