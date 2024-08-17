Chelsea vs Man City LIVE streaming info, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch CHE v MCI, Preview, Predicted 11

PREVIEW
Manchester City will begin its campaign to win a record fifth consecutive Premier League title on Sunday with a visit to a Chelsea side beginning life under yet another new manager in Enzo Maresca.
City already is the all-time record holder for consecutive English league titles after winning its fourth straight last season and finishing two points above runner-up Arsenal.
But manager Pep Guardiola admits the current squad is some distance from the well-oiled machine that won its past nine league fixtures to edge the Gunners.
Striker Julian Alvarez has completed a move to Atletico Madrid, and the influential Rodri already has been ruled out for Sunday. The latter had been given extended time off during preseason after helping Spain win the 2024 European Championships.
PREDICTED XI
Chelsea: Sanchez(GK); Gusto, W. Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Lavia, Caicedo; Neto, Nkunku, Palmer
Manchester City: Ederson(GK); Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Bernardo, Kovacic; Savinho, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland
When and where is the Premier League 2024-25 fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City kicking-off?
Where can you watch the Premier League 2024-25 fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City?
Where can you live stream the Premier League 2024-25 fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City?
