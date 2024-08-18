MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs BAN: All-rounder Salman relishes prospect of serving as Pakistan’s sole spinner against Bangladesh

Pakistan’s only specialist leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was left out from the squad as Pakistan aims to prepare a green-top wicket to help its fast bowlers.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 19:26 IST , RAWALPINDI - 2 MINS READ

AP
Pakistan’s Agha Salman celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) against Sri Lanka.
Pakistan’s Agha Salman celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Agha Salman celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha says he’s excited by the prospect of serving as Pakistan’s sole spin option in the upcoming first test against Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s only specialist leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was left out from the squad as Pakistan aims to prepare a green-top wicket to help its fast bowlers in the first of two test matches starting at Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

“I am excited to take up this challenge and I’m ready for it,” Salman said at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the team’s training session on Sunday.

“When I go out to bat, I only think that I am a batter. Similarly, when I go out to bowl, I always think about bowling.”

Rawalpindi will host both test matches in the series after the Pakistan Cricket Board moved the second test from Karachi due to the ongoing renovation work at the National Bank Stadium for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.

Off-spinner Salman has picked up 12 wickets in 12 test matches and lately he has been bowling consistently in Test matches. He bowled 76 overs and got three wickets during the last three-match series in Australia when Abrar picked up an injury ahead of the series.

As a middle-order batter, Salman has scored 809 runs that include centuries against New Zealand at Karachi and, his top-test score, 132 not out against Sri Lanka at Colombo last year. He also scored two half centuries in Australia in a series that Pakistan lost 3-0.

“I did well in Australia,” he said. “It’s (bowling) not a new role for me, I have no pressure this time.”

The monsoon rains in Pakistan are expected to disrupt the first test in Rawalpindi, but Salman said the home team is not concerned about the overcast conditions and is focused on beating Bangladesh.

“Rain is not in our control, we don’t think much about it,” he said. “What we know is that the conditions are not new to us, and we know it will help our fast bowlers.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan /

Bangladesh /

ICC Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs BAN: All-rounder Salman relishes prospect of serving as Pakistan’s sole spinner against Bangladesh
    AP
  2. Francesco Bagnaia wins Austrian MotoGP, takes championship lead
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024: USA maintains Olympic medal tally domination amidst growing global competition
    Aditya Padinjat
  4. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor
    Team Sportstar
  5. Udayan Mane & team prevail in Pro-Am event of Coimbatore Open 2024
    Rayan Rozario
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PAK vs BAN: All-rounder Salman relishes prospect of serving as Pakistan’s sole spinner against Bangladesh
    AP
  2. WI vs SA: South Africa win keeps up hopes of World Test Championship final berth
    Reuters
  3. PAK vs BAN: Karachi stadium renovation forces PCB to move second Test match against Bangladesh to Rawalpindi
    AP
  4. WI vs SA: Windies captain Brathwaite excited about prospects despite series defeat
    Reuters
  5. MCG to host AUS vs ENG match in 2027 to celebrate 150th anniversary of first-ever Test
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs BAN: All-rounder Salman relishes prospect of serving as Pakistan’s sole spinner against Bangladesh
    AP
  2. Francesco Bagnaia wins Austrian MotoGP, takes championship lead
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024: USA maintains Olympic medal tally domination amidst growing global competition
    Aditya Padinjat
  4. East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG fans lathi charged in Kolkata during protests for rape-murder of RG Kar doctor
    Team Sportstar
  5. Udayan Mane & team prevail in Pro-Am event of Coimbatore Open 2024
    Rayan Rozario
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment