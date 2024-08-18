PAK vs BAN: All-rounder Salman relishes prospect of serving as Pakistan’s sole spinner against Bangladesh

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha says he’s excited by the prospect of serving as Pakistan’s sole spin option in the upcoming first test against Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s only specialist leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was left out from the squad as Pakistan aims to prepare a green-top wicket to help its fast bowlers in the first of two test matches starting at Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

“I am excited to take up this challenge and I’m ready for it,” Salman said at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the team’s training session on Sunday.

“When I go out to bat, I only think that I am a batter. Similarly, when I go out to bowl, I always think about bowling.”

Rawalpindi will host both test matches in the series after the Pakistan Cricket Board moved the second test from Karachi due to the ongoing renovation work at the National Bank Stadium for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.

Off-spinner Salman has picked up 12 wickets in 12 test matches and lately he has been bowling consistently in Test matches. He bowled 76 overs and got three wickets during the last three-match series in Australia when Abrar picked up an injury ahead of the series.

As a middle-order batter, Salman has scored 809 runs that include centuries against New Zealand at Karachi and, his top-test score, 132 not out against Sri Lanka at Colombo last year. He also scored two half centuries in Australia in a series that Pakistan lost 3-0.

“I did well in Australia,” he said. “It’s (bowling) not a new role for me, I have no pressure this time.”

The monsoon rains in Pakistan are expected to disrupt the first test in Rawalpindi, but Salman said the home team is not concerned about the overcast conditions and is focused on beating Bangladesh.

“Rain is not in our control, we don’t think much about it,” he said. “What we know is that the conditions are not new to us, and we know it will help our fast bowlers.”