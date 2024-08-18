MagazineBuy Print

WI vs SA: Windies captain Brathwaite excited about prospects despite series defeat

It was a 10th successive series loss to South Africa for the Windies, who have won three of 34 Tests between the two teams, but Brathwaite insisted there were positives to be drawn from the two matches.

Published : Aug 18, 2024 13:51 IST , GEORGETOWN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket.
West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is excited about the prospects of a young Test bowling attack and batting line-up but said more mental fortitude was needed after its Test series defeat to South Africa.

The West Indians were beaten by 40 runs on Saturday at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown to lose the two-match series after the first Test in Trinidad & Tobago ended in a draw.

ALSO READ | WI vs SA: South Africa beats West Indies to maintain 25-year Test series grip that dates back to 1998/99

It was a 10th successive series loss to South Africa for the Windies, who have won three of 34 Tests between the two teams, but Brathwaite insisted there were positives to be drawn from the two matches.

He pointed to the performances of quick bowlers Shamar Joseph, 24, and Jayden Seales, 22, as well as the spin duo of Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican.

Joseph took five wickets in the first innings and Seales returned his best Test figures of six for 61 in the second innings to ensure an exciting contest.

“The guys have a lot of potential and talent, and they just come out and do it, they have a lot of skill,” Brathwaite told reporters.

But the home batting line-up fell short of a 263-run target South Africa set them to win on Saturday, bundled out at crucial junctures despite showing determination.

ALSO READ | Pat Cummins takes eight-week break ahead of Test series against India

“It’s important to continue to keep learning as batters. We just got to keep thinking about our game, finding ways to improve. It is for us to aim to do it more consistently and I think mentally, find ways to be better,” added the Windies captain.

The West Indies’ loss to South Africa followed a 3-0 series defeat in England last month. It does not play another Test until November when it hosts Bangladesh in a two-match series.

“I’d say the future is very bright, especially with our fast-bowling unit. But I must say, I’m very excited about the batting unit too,” added Bathwaite.

“I really think the line-up that we have can do the job. Obviously being mentally tough is most important in playing Test matches. We’ve been asking for more Test matches to play,” he said.

