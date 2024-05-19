Manchester City striker Erling Haaland secured his second Golden Boot in a row in as many seasons as Pep Guardiola’s men won their fourth consecutive Premier League title, pipping Arsenal in the race on Sunday.

The Norwegian scored 27 goals this season, with a brace in City’s crucial clash against Tottenham Hotspur while former City forward Cole Palmer finished second with 22 goals.

Palmer, who moved to Chelsea last summer, has been a revelation at Stamford Bridge this season, and won the Premier League Young Player of the Year this season.

GOLDEN BOOT STANDINGS FOR 2023-24 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON