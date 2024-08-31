Indicators of an effective strength training session

The value of strength training or any workout is rated by how much sweat they have produced or how sore they are the next day, even today. While it is good to work up a sweat and know that your muscles have been worked hard, this is not the only way to measure the efficacy of your workout.

In many cases, this can even be detrimental to your health. There are several important signs one should be aware of to determine if your workout hits the sweet spot and delivers the best fitness results.

It is important to understand that each person has different objectives and needs with regards to their training, sport, skill, etc. It means that the way we measure the success of our training will vary significantly from that of the other athlete. Especially, from the perspective of the RPE (Rating of perceived exertion) scale after a workout.

Having worked with so many people of varying ages, sports, skill sets, and needs, it is important that I professionally recognise what their specific needs are each time I train with them.

And helping them solve the issues and reach their specific goals.

While it is impossible to achieve these goals in just a few sessions, it is good to have indicators to know you are on the right track.

Progression increment?

If you want to know how great your workout was, the first thing to do is reflect on any progress you made in your performance. Here are some pointers for your progression increment.

1. Increased mobility and angles of movement

2. Increased lifting capacity with progressive loading

3. Increased ability to perform the complex movement easily through full range of motion

4. Increment in dynamic stability and balance

5. Maintaining the right form through the range of motion

6. Endurance increment with tolerable high-intensity workout

When you reflect on your performance on the field and the transfer of the components required for your particular sport is spot on, it’s clear you are on the right path. It is better to be proactive than reactive in the gym session regarding the goals and targets reached.

Feel-good factor

After finishing a vigorous workout, the rush of endorphins leaves you feeling superb. Bonus: You get the extra confidence boost from accomplishing a challenging task. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways to tell if you had a great workout. Those struggling with injuries can feel depressed and defeated when they walk into the gym looking at others. Instead, the focus should be on making them feel better through specialised protocols designed to get them into a positive mindset.

Fundamental movement patterns addressed

One hundred years ago, we did not need gyms as we were forced to walk everywhere; most jobs were very physical, and even home life demanded rigorous activity, let alone the professional sportsman.

Including these basic functional movement patterns in the workout is essential for long-term development: Push, Pull, Twist, Squat, Jump, Lunge, Gait

Each of these movements is like a base motor programme for every movement we can make as humans. By improving movement quality and strength across these patterns, you improve the strength of every muscle in the body.

Strength cannot overcome poor movement. If the movement is poor, it does not matter how strong your muscles are; your body will have to compensate and create an alternative way to move that is less efficient, weaker, and more unstable.

Adding different skills

In addition to functional movement skills, it is important to mix your training programme by combining various abilities into your programme in the perfect ratio to deliver a perfect concoction for success at every stage of training goals. Different skills, or bio-motor abilities, are added to a training workout that will place significantly greater demands on the body.

Strength, Speed, Power, Balance, Agility, Endurance, Flexibility, Coordination

Most sporting activities require some combination of speed, quickness, and strength, with varying amounts of endurance. A fair degree of explosive power, whether to hit a cricket ball or tennis ball, jump to catch a ball, sprint, or react to an opponent’s offensive tactics, is an essential component.

Better sleep

The purpose of sleep is to restore the body’s energy supply and provide time to recover, repair, and rejuvenate. The usual recommendation for the average adult is between seven and nine hours of sleep per day. Your high-intensity routines require longer recovery time as the body has used more fuel. It’s a case of high-intensity workouts equalling longer recovery times. While we can work to achieve our potential, we must always consider our abilities and our limitations and avoid the danger of overtraining, which can lead to decreased performance, decreased energy, depression, and potentially serious injury. Always remember that rest is part of the training protocol, and the harder you train, the longer you need to rest.

You are looking forward to the next workout

When you have a great workout, it is normal to look forward to the next one. Exercise is about challenging yourself but not pushing to extremes that leave you dreading the next workout for fear it’ll be too hard, too exhausting and just not fun every day. While we endeavour to be the best we can be, it is not wise to aim for perfection. It is okay to make mistakes. The secret to getting results is not about being perfect all the time; it is all about staying consistent and enjoying the journey. Some days, you’ll be able to push your body harder, but many other days you’ll need to take it easy. Remember to listen to your body and choose the right type of workout that not only challenges you but also keeps you excited for your next workout.

