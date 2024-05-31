MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings; India faces Pakistan in marquee group stage clash

T20 World Cup 2024 schedule: Here’s the complete ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match schedule, venue, date and timings. 

Published : May 31, 2024 17:42 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy is displayed at Broward Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy is displayed at Broward Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy is displayed at Broward Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. | Photo Credit: AFP

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be held across three venues in the USA and six venues in the Caribbean from June 1 to June 29, with the final taking place in Barbados.

India is scheduled to play against Pakistan in New York on June 9 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were confirmed on January 5, 2024.

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.

The tournament will commence on 1 June with co-hosts USA taking on arch-rival Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

GROUP STAGE SCHEDULE:

Date Match Venue
June 1 USA vs Canada Dallas
June 2 West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Guyana
June 2 Namibia vs Oman Barbados
June 3 Sri Lanka vs South Africa New York
June 4 Afghanistan vs Uganda Guyana
June 4 England vs Scotland Barbados
June 4 Netherlands vs Nepal Dallas
June 5 India vs Ireland New York
June 5 Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Guyana
June 5 Australia vs Oman Barbados
June 6 USA vs Pakistan Dallas
June 6 Namibia vs Scotland Barbados
June 7 Canada vs Ireland New York
June 7 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Guyana
June 7 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dallas
June 8 Netherlands vs South Africa New York
June 8 Australia vs England Barbados
June 8 West Indies vs Uganda Guyana
June 9 India vs Pakistan New York
June 9 Oman vs Scotland Antigua & Barbuda
June 10 South Africa vs Bangladesh New York
June 11 Pakistan vs Canada New York
June 11 Sri Lanka vs Nepal Lauderhill
June 11 Australia vs Namibia Antigua & Barbuda
June 12 USA vs India New York
June 12 West Indies vs New Zealand Trinidad and Tobago
June 13 England vs Oman Antigua & Barbuda
June 13 Bangladesh vs Netherlands Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 13 Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Trinidad and Tobago
June 14 USA vs Ireland Lauderhill
June 14 South Africa vs Nepal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 14 New Zealand vs Uganda Trinidad and Tobago
June 15 India vs Canada Lauderhill
June 15 Namibia vs England Antigua & Barbuda
June 15 Australia vs Scotland Saint Lucia
June 16 Pakistan vs Ireland Lauderhill
June 16 Bangladesh vs Nepal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 16 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Saint Lucia
June 17 New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Trinidad and Tobago
June 17 West Indies vs Afghanistan Saint Lucia

SUPER 8 SCHEDULE:

Date Match Venue
June 19 A2 vs D1 Antigua & Barbuda
June 19 B1 vs C2 Saint Lucia
June 20 C1 vs A1 Barbados
June 20 B2 vs D2 Antigua & Barbuda
June 21 B1 vs D1 Saint Lucia
June 21 A2 vs C2 Barbados
June 22 A1 vs D2 Antigua & Barbuda
June 22 C1 vs B2 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 23 A2 vs B1 Barbados
June 23 C2 vs D1 Antigua & Barbuda
June 24 B2 vs A1 Saint Lucia
June 24 C1 vs D2 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

KNOCKOUTS:

June 26 Semifinal 1 Guyana
June 27 Semifinal 2 Trinidad and Tobago
June 29 Final Barbados
INDIA’S GROUP-STAGE SCHEDULE
India vs Ireland - June 5
India vs Pakistan - June 9
India vs USA - June 12
India vs Canada - June 15

