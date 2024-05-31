T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings; India faces Pakistan in marquee group stage clash

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be held across three venues in the USA and six venues in the Caribbean from June 1 to June 29, with the final taking place in Barbados.
India is scheduled to play against Pakistan in New York on June 9 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were confirmed on January 5, 2024.
Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.
The tournament will commence on 1 June with co-hosts USA taking on arch-rival Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.
GROUP STAGE SCHEDULE:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|June 1
|USA vs Canada
|Dallas
|June 2
|West Indies vs Papua New Guinea
|Guyana
|June 2
|Namibia vs Oman
|Barbados
|June 3
|Sri Lanka vs South Africa
|New York
|June 4
|Afghanistan vs Uganda
|Guyana
|June 4
|England vs Scotland
|Barbados
|June 4
|Netherlands vs Nepal
|Dallas
|June 5
|India vs Ireland
|New York
|June 5
|Papua New Guinea vs Uganda
|Guyana
|June 5
|Australia vs Oman
|Barbados
|June 6
|USA vs Pakistan
|Dallas
|June 6
|Namibia vs Scotland
|Barbados
|June 7
|Canada vs Ireland
|New York
|June 7
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Guyana
|June 7
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Dallas
|June 8
|Netherlands vs South Africa
|New York
|June 8
|Australia vs England
|Barbados
|June 8
|West Indies vs Uganda
|Guyana
|June 9
|India vs Pakistan
|New York
|June 9
|Oman vs Scotland
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 10
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|New York
|June 11
|Pakistan vs Canada
|New York
|June 11
|Sri Lanka vs Nepal
|Lauderhill
|June 11
|Australia vs Namibia
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 12
|USA vs India
|New York
|June 12
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 13
|England vs Oman
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 13
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 13
|Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 14
|USA vs Ireland
|Lauderhill
|June 14
|South Africa vs Nepal
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 14
|New Zealand vs Uganda
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 15
|India vs Canada
|Lauderhill
|June 15
|Namibia vs England
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 15
|Australia vs Scotland
|Saint Lucia
|June 16
|Pakistan vs Ireland
|Lauderhill
|June 16
|Bangladesh vs Nepal
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 16
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|Saint Lucia
|June 17
|New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 17
|West Indies vs Afghanistan
|Saint Lucia
SUPER 8 SCHEDULE:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|June 19
|A2 vs D1
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 19
|B1 vs C2
|Saint Lucia
|June 20
|C1 vs A1
|Barbados
|June 20
|B2 vs D2
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 21
|B1 vs D1
|Saint Lucia
|June 21
|A2 vs C2
|Barbados
|June 22
|A1 vs D2
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 22
|C1 vs B2
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|June 23
|A2 vs B1
|Barbados
|June 23
|C2 vs D1
|Antigua & Barbuda
|June 24
|B2 vs A1
|Saint Lucia
|June 24
|C1 vs D2
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
KNOCKOUTS:
|June 26
|Semifinal 1
|Guyana
|June 27
|Semifinal 2
|Trinidad and Tobago
|June 29
|Final
|Barbados
INDIA’S GROUP-STAGE SCHEDULE
