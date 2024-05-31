T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule: Full list of matches, dates, venues, timings; India faces Pakistan in marquee group stage clash

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be held across three venues in the USA and six venues in the Caribbean from June 1 to June 29, with the final taking place in Barbados.

India is scheduled to play against Pakistan in New York on June 9 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the 20-over showcase were confirmed on January 5, 2024.

Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June.

The tournament will commence on 1 June with co-hosts USA taking on arch-rival Canada, while fellow hosts the West Indies will play Papua New Guinea in Guyana on the second day of group play.

GROUP STAGE SCHEDULE:

Date Match Venue June 1 USA vs Canada Dallas June 2 West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Guyana June 2 Namibia vs Oman Barbados June 3 Sri Lanka vs South Africa New York June 4 Afghanistan vs Uganda Guyana June 4 England vs Scotland Barbados June 4 Netherlands vs Nepal Dallas June 5 India vs Ireland New York June 5 Papua New Guinea vs Uganda Guyana June 5 Australia vs Oman Barbados June 6 USA vs Pakistan Dallas June 6 Namibia vs Scotland Barbados June 7 Canada vs Ireland New York June 7 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Guyana June 7 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dallas June 8 Netherlands vs South Africa New York June 8 Australia vs England Barbados June 8 West Indies vs Uganda Guyana June 9 India vs Pakistan New York June 9 Oman vs Scotland Antigua & Barbuda June 10 South Africa vs Bangladesh New York June 11 Pakistan vs Canada New York June 11 Sri Lanka vs Nepal Lauderhill June 11 Australia vs Namibia Antigua & Barbuda June 12 USA vs India New York June 12 West Indies vs New Zealand Trinidad and Tobago June 13 England vs Oman Antigua & Barbuda June 13 Bangladesh vs Netherlands Saint Vincent and the Grenadines June 13 Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea Trinidad and Tobago June 14 USA vs Ireland Lauderhill June 14 South Africa vs Nepal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines June 14 New Zealand vs Uganda Trinidad and Tobago June 15 India vs Canada Lauderhill June 15 Namibia vs England Antigua & Barbuda June 15 Australia vs Scotland Saint Lucia June 16 Pakistan vs Ireland Lauderhill June 16 Bangladesh vs Nepal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines June 16 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Saint Lucia June 17 New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Trinidad and Tobago June 17 West Indies vs Afghanistan Saint Lucia

SUPER 8 SCHEDULE:

Date Match Venue June 19 A2 vs D1 Antigua & Barbuda June 19 B1 vs C2 Saint Lucia June 20 C1 vs A1 Barbados June 20 B2 vs D2 Antigua & Barbuda June 21 B1 vs D1 Saint Lucia June 21 A2 vs C2 Barbados June 22 A1 vs D2 Antigua & Barbuda June 22 C1 vs B2 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines June 23 A2 vs B1 Barbados June 23 C2 vs D1 Antigua & Barbuda June 24 B2 vs A1 Saint Lucia June 24 C1 vs D2 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

KNOCKOUTS:

June 26 Semifinal 1 Guyana June 27 Semifinal 2 Trinidad and Tobago June 29 Final Barbados