MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Abhimanyu Mishra, Pranav Anand, Divya Deshmukh among top players at FIDE World Junior Chess C’ship

The 230 chess prodigies from 46 countries, including several GMs, will compete in the prestigious two-week tournament, which will conclude on June 14.

Published : May 31, 2024 16:34 IST , Gandhinagar - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Divya Deshmukh will be among the leading contenders who will be vying for honours when the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship commences.
Divya Deshmukh will be among the leading contenders who will be vying for honours when the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship commences. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI
infoIcon

Divya Deshmukh will be among the leading contenders who will be vying for honours when the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship commences. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The youngest Grandmaster ever Abhimanyu Mishra, representing the USA, Indian GM Pranav Anand and International Master Divya Deshmukh will be among the leading contenders who will be vying for honours when the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship commences here on Saturday.

The 230 chess prodigies from 46 countries, including several GMs, will compete in the prestigious two-week tournament, which will conclude on June 14.

READ | Norway Chess 2024: Vaishali outwits Cramling, Praggnanandhaa loses to Nakamura

The championship, being organised by the Gujarat State Chess Association, aims to promote the sport and provide a platform for young talent to shine on the international stage.

Dev Patel, secretary, All India Chess Federation, said the event will showcase the wealth of talent in chess across the world.

“This event not only highlights the incredible talent of young chess players from around the globe but also underscores the growing importance of chess in fostering intellectual growth and strategic thinking,” said Patel.

Related Topics

Divya Deshmukh /

FIDE World Championship /

All India Chess Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Abhimanyu Mishra, Pranav Anand, Divya Deshmukh among top players at FIDE World Junior Chess C’ship
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup: A chance to test India’s second pace-bowling option in warm-up match against Bangladesh
    PTI
  3. India’s Nishant Dev qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 31: Rathika Seelan bows out in quarters of Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. With Lunin ill, Courtois could be set to start Champions League final for Real Madrid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Abhimanyu Mishra, Pranav Anand, Divya Deshmukh among top players at FIDE World Junior Chess C’ship
    PTI
  2. Norway Chess 2024: Vaishali outwits Cramling, Praggnanandhaa loses to Nakamura
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Magnus Carlsen for the first time in classical game
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. India bids to host Gukesh-Liren World Chess Championship match
    PTI
  5. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa loses to World Champion Liren in Armageddon, Vaishali beats Humpy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Abhimanyu Mishra, Pranav Anand, Divya Deshmukh among top players at FIDE World Junior Chess C’ship
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup: A chance to test India’s second pace-bowling option in warm-up match against Bangladesh
    PTI
  3. India’s Nishant Dev qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, May 31: Rathika Seelan bows out in quarters of Hong Kong PSA Challenge Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. With Lunin ill, Courtois could be set to start Champions League final for Real Madrid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment